RB Leipzig vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

"In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp won't be involved in day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy." Cue TV director cutting to shots of awkward-looking new Red Bull global head of soccer, masking his true emotions when a goal is scored in Leipzig on Wednesday night in an effort to avoid the inevitable shit storm.

All Klopp need do is celebrate in favour of the home side (go on!) and he'll have successfully burned his bridges at both iconic, fan-centric clubs he was idolised by in the space of just a few short weeks after Dortmund supporters reacted non too fondly to his decision to turn heel and join the energy drink conglomerate only days after he was back on the touchline, receiving the adulation of the Yellow Wall, for two former players' testimonial. Yuk Jurgen. Really yuk. If he's any sense, he'll stay at home rather than witness his successor, currently evolving Klopp's Big Red Machine in a neat, methodical way, in all likelihood oversee victory, to maintain Liverpool's 100% start in the Champions League group phase and Leipzig's 0% one.

What are the best bets? Arne Slot has thus far made light work of replacing his legendary predecessor, winning 10 of 11 games in all competitions with the only blemish a 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Marco Rose's side have lost their opening two games

Credit where it's due, that one top-eight team did happen to be champions Bayer Leverkusen away from home, who they stunned by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2, scoring all three of their 'big chances' (xG > 0.30) to pull off an unlikely smash and grab to end Xabi Alonso's side's 43-game unbeaten domestic run. Nonetheless, Liverpool will expect to leave the Red Bull Arena with three points. We should back them to do so.

Sesko shoots on sight

One man likely to cause Liverpool problems is BENJAMIN SESKO. He's scored all three of Leipzig's goals in the Champions League, but Liverpool's record of seven clean sheets and just four goals conceded in 11 matches this season has me steering clear of that market. The Slovenia striker is quite the one-off. Despite being 6ft 5ins tall he loves to drop into pockets of space and shoot from distance, with it no surprise six of his 20 attempts in nine Bundesliga and Champions League appearances this term have come from OUTSIDE THE BOX, hitting the target twice. Backing him to have 1+ SHOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 7/2 is advised. CLICK HERE to back Sesko 1+ shots outside the box with Sky Bet Against a Liverpool team who have been imperious defensively under Slot, this may well be Sesko's - and Leipzig's - best route to success.

Team news

Predicted line-ups Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Klostermann, Lukeba; Geertruida, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Simons; Sesko, Openda. Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.