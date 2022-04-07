Rangers have reached a European semi-final, but face a tough test over two legs against RB Leipzig. Liam Kelly previews the game, providing a best bet.
1pt RB Leipzig to win to nil at 6/5 (General)
Rangers have overachieved greatly to reach a Europa League semi-final, but they might have been given the toughest task at this stage of the competition.
RB Leipzig are perhaps the best team in the last four based on current form, rocketing up the Bundesliga table in recent months and making the DFB-Pokal final.
That said, Rangers were very successful in their trip to Germany two rounds ago, beating Borussia Dortmund 4-1 (xG: DOR 1.97 - 2.06 RAN).
However, I would be very surprised if the Scottish side were offered the same freedoms in Leipzig.
Rangers might not be so keen to attack, either, more likely to take the route they did in Portugal in the quarter-finals.
In that first leg, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's focused on limiting their opponents Braga at the cost of creating their own scoring opportunities (xG: BRA 0.35 - 0.61 RAN).
RB LEIPZIG have far more quality than Braga, though, so backing the hosts to WIN TO NIL looks the play with Rangers looking to take the tie back to Ibrox with a chance next week.
It should be tough to hold out Christopher Nkunku and co. away from home, especially when considering how good RBL have been at home in the Bundesliga this season.
The German side have averaged 1.82 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.82 expected goals against (xGA) in the league since Domenico Tedesco took charge in early December, evidence of their dominant nature at home.
They should take care of Rangers in the opening leg. The visitors should be aiming to remain in the contest.
Score prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1430 BST (26/04/21)
