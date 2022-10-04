RB Leipzig lost 2-0 away to Real Madrid in their last Champions League outing and there is no shame in that. But Marco Rose and the Leipzig fans will expect better here, particularly as they are unbeaten in 11 of their previous 13 European matches at the Red Bull Arena.

The hosts have scored at least twice in four of their five home matches across all competitions and have hit the back of the net seven times across their last two matches at the Red Bull Arena. They’re hitting some form and they should have the beating of Celtic here.

Despite dominating the possession and piling on the pressure, the Hoops by no means found it easy to create clear-cut opportunities against Motherwell and they will find it difficult once again in this tie. Rumours have been circulating that boss Ange Postecoglu could be off to pastures new and has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Wolves after Bruno Lage was given his marching orders over the weekend.

He will want to focus on this tie but the speculation will not exactly do Celtic any favours as they look to improve on their horrific away form on the European stage.

Celtic have not left Germany with a win in any of their previous 13 visits and have failed to even score in nine of those matches. They tend to keep things close on the European stage, even against Real Madrid they went into the break level but ultimately lost 3-0 and we could see something similar here.

RB Leipzig’s last four home matches in this competition have all produced at least three goals and that seems likely to happen again when these two take to the pitch.

The market suggests that it’s unlikely that Celtic will score more than once and with the hosts currently on a high, and with Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku always posing a threat, backing LEIPZIG to cover a -1 ASIAN HANDICAP seems like a good way to go here.

A refund is guaranteed if they win by a single goal margin.

Leipzig v Celtic score prediction and best bets

2pts RB Leipzig -1 Asian handicap at 91/100 (bet365)

Score prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic ( Sky Bet odds: 10/1 )

Odds correct 1000 BST (04/10/22)