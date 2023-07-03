Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Croatia star Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig sporting director reveals that Josko Gvardiol wants Manchester City move

By Sporting Life
17:20 · MON July 03, 2023

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has expressed an interest in joining Manchester City, the German club’s sporting director has revealed.

Max Eberl has told a German newspaper that the Croatia international has informed the Bundesliga outfit of his desire to move and that “talks” are ongoing.

There is no indication City have officially submitted a bid for the player and the treble winners have not commented on Eberl’s claims.

Eberl told Leipziger Volksnachrichten: “Josko and his advisers have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City.

“We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

Gvardiol, 21, has long been linked with City and caught the eye when he scored against them in the Champions League last season.

Leipzig reportedly value Gvardiol at around £86million (100million euros) but are under little pressure to sell as the player is contracted until 2027.

The club have already sold one key player this summer, with Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai moving to Liverpool for £60million at the weekend.

City have already made one new signing, with £30million midfielder Mateo Kovacic arriving from Chelsea.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS