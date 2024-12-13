Rasmus Hojlund brace earns Man Utd much-needed comeback win at Viktoria Plzen

After making a promising start to life as Erik ten Hag’s successor, things were thrown off track as the shock exit of sporting director Dan Ashworth compounded back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Amorim was staring down the barrel of a damaging third straight loss early in the second half after ex-Burnley striker Matej Vydra put Plzen ahead after boyhood United fan Pavel Sulc cut out Andre Onana’s poor pass.

But Hojlund’s introduction off the bench helped spark a turnaround in freezing conditions, with the substitute soon turning home after Amad Diallo’s effort was blocked.

The visitors continued to knock on the door and two minutes from time the Denmark international met a smart Bruno Fernandes free-kick with strength, a decent touch and a thumping finish.

United’s first European victory on the road since March 2023 sees them take a giant step towards the knockout stages as attention turns to Sunday’s trip to stumbling Manchester City.

Thursday’s match was a huge occasion for Plzen, where red and blue light installations were put up around a brewing town that celebrated United’s visit with limited edition beers.

Fireworks filled the air before the players emerged at the compact 11,700-capacity Doosan Arena, where Onana began nervily having had a costly wobble against Forest on Saturday night.

United’s goalkeeper accidentally clattered into Casemiro when meeting a free-kick, unconvincingly dealt with a throw-in and saw a pass blocked during a cumbersome all-round start by the visitors.

Marcus Rashford, Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee all wasted dangerous moments, before Bruno Fernandes finally forced Viktoria’s goalkeeper into action.

Plzen offered precious little in response, but Cheick Souare’s curler from the edge of the box brought hope before the break, as did a stoppage-time attempt by Vydra.

Allowed to gallop forwards from the halfway line, the United skipper hit a 20-yard strike that forced a good low save out of Martin Jedlicka.

They proved to be warning shots as United fell behind just three minutes into the second half.

Onana’s hesitation after collecting a pass back from Lisandro Martinez was sniffed out by Sulc, who intelligently cut out a pass intended for Matthijs de Ligt and squared for Vydra to sweep home.

The Doosan Arena erupted as the former Premier League striker was mobbed by team-mates.

United’s rickety display continued after that gut punch, but Sulc so nearly undid his good work as the recently-introduced Hojlund met his loose pass and got away a low drive that Jedlicka saved.

Mason Mount and Antony followed the Denmark international onto the field as the visitors sought a leveller that arrived in the 62nd minute.

A quickly taken free-kick caught Plzen out, with play building, Diallo delightfully cutting past his man to get away a strike that was blocked and fell into the path of Hojlund to turn home.

Plzen survived a panicked penalty box melee as United looked to go ahead, with players’ appeals for handball falling on deaf ears during the Red Devils’ best period of pressure.

Hojlund just failed to reach a tantalising cross by Fernandes as they pushed, but Viktoria immediately went close at the other end as substitute Prince Adu crossed for Vydra to slam narrowly wide.

United stepped up as they sought a winner. Viktoria’s goalkeeper spread himself well to deny Mount in the 77th minute, with Jedlicka denying him against after Alejandro Garnacho and Manuel Ugarte came on.

Time was running out, but a clever set-piece provided an 88th-minute winner.

Fernandes drove a low free-kick to Hojlund, who held off his man, took a touch and lashed a low left-footed strike past Plzen’s goalkeeper.

United had further chances to add gloss but saw out just a second away win in all competitions this season.

Hojlund and Diallo had a row after the final whistle having failed to play each other in when well placed in stoppage time.