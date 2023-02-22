Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Wednesday's focus is on Rasmus Højlund.

Age: 20

20 Position: Striker

Striker Club: Atalanta

Atalanta Country: Italy Arsenal and Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Rasmus Højlund earlier this season and the Gunners reportedly hold a strong interest in the young Dane, following a string of hugely impressive performances since the start of 2023. Højlund joined Atalanta in the summer from Sturm Graz for a fee of £15m and has since patiently waited for his chance to establish himself in Gian Piero Gasperini's side. He has six goals and one assist to his name in Serie A and alongside former Leicester City attacker Ademola Lookman has formed a fearsome front two for the Italian side.

Højlund's six goals this season have come from a healthy total of 4.87 xG according to Infogol, that figure is all the more impressive when you consider he has only recently become a fixture in the side, following injuries to other strikers. The Dane is the complete package in the things you look for in a striker - he is rapid in transition, a handful in the penalty box and also able to scrappy goals as evidenced by goals against Lecce and Lazio most recently.

In addition to his 11 starts this season, he often came off the bench in the first half of the season, scoring against Spezia away, in a 2-2 draw earning a vital point for his side. His 2.78 shots per 95 minutes is a positive in terms of his underlying numbers and is admirable considering the fact that Atalanta haven't always dominated possession in their matches this season. In terms of his expected goals (xG) underlying numbers, a xG/95 rate of 0.41 shows the quality of chances he is able to find himself in, on a consistent basis.