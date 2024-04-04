Sporting Life
Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi

Rangers vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
15:00 · THU April 04, 2024

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership

1.5pts 6+ Celtic corners at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 5/4 | Draw 11/4 | Away 19/10

One of the closest Scottish Premiership title races this century is entering the very final straight and Sunday's Old Firm derby will determine which side has their destiny in their own hands.

Celtic top the table but only by a point and head to Ibrox knowing any other result than a Bhoys win will hand the initiative to arch-rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand up their sleeve.

Brendan Rodgers' men will take heart from the fact they have both previous meetings between the sides this season - indeed, they have triumphed in eight of the 13 most recent Old Firm encounters.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

What are the best bets?

It's rarely advisable to splash your cash on the outcome of a derby - and exponentially so when there's as much as stake as there is on this game.

But one thing, already alluded to, stands out - namely that Celtic have to win this game, otherwise they are relying on Rangers slipping up in their final two matches against mid-table Dundee and relegation-battling Ross County.

Barring Celtic scoring early on and successfully protecting or extending their lead, that game state should mean they have to throw caution to the wind at some point.

I'm therefore interested in the standout 5/4 Sky Bet offer on 6+ CELTIC CORNERS.

Most Scottish Premiership corners, headed by Celtic

The Bhoys are already averaging 9.45 corners per game this season - and 8.56 per away match. Yes, we have to take the quality of opposition here into account but the aforementioned game state should see them over the line selected.

If you fancy a go at longer odds, they are 9/4 for 7+ corners and 4/1 for 8+ flag-kicks.

This is a team that has regularly racked up double-figure corner counts this season, including 19 against St Johnstone, 18 against Hearts and a ridiculous 23 at Dundee. They won't get near that at Ibrox, of course, but six looks well within reach.

BuildABet @ 70/1

  • 7+ Celtic corners
  • Both teams to score in the second half
  • Tavernier to score from outside the box

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Celtic's need to win could result in a rollercoaster end-to-end second half and it would be no surprise to see both teams score after the break to provide more twists and turns in a classic title race.

We'll add an extra Bhoys corner to our match tip to boost the BuildABet odds - and also chance Rangers set-piece expert James Tavernier, who has scored from outside the box four times already this season, to repeat that feat for a tasty 70/1 BAB.

Team news

Rangers' main doubt is over defender Ridvan Yilmaz, who missed last weekend's win over Hibernian.

Boss Philippe Clement has striker Abdallah Sima back at his disposal after he returned from injury off the bench against Hibs.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Celtic are hoping captain Callum McGregor will return from injury for the blockbuster derby after five weeks out while Honduras winger Luis Palma could also be back in contention after a similar spell on the sidelines with a muscle issue.

Reo Hatate and Liam Scales both came back from injury in the Bhoys' win over Livingston last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Diomande; Wright, Cantwell, Fabio Silva, Dessers.

Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Odds correct at 1430 BST (04/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

