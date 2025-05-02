Rangers vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and Old Firm preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership
1pt Daizen Maeda 1+ assists at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Sky Bet)
1pt Daizen Maeda 2+ assists at 80/1 (Sky Bet)
BuildABet @ 26/1
- Daizen Maeda 1+ assists
- Daizen Maeda 1+ shots on target
- Rangers 5+ corners
Kick-off: 12:00 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Football
Home 13/5 | Draw 29/10 | Away 5/6
A fifth meeting of the season between Rangers and Celtic, and while the title race may be over - and let's be honest it was a long time ago anyway - you can never say these games have little riding on them.
It's a rarity in recent years for Rangers to be the one heading into the contest in good Old Firm form. They've won the last two, scoring three goals in each.
Focus largely lies elsewhere for the hosts though. They remain under Barry Ferguson's interim guidance and with a takeover incoming from the 49ers Enterprises - the owners of Leeds - there will be far more excitement for the summer than there will be for Sunday's proceedings.
Celtic come into the contest in red hot form. Three wins in a row have been achieved with five goals scored in each and the confidence should be there against a Rangers side winless in five.
They may not have won on their last two trips to Ibrox but there's some value in siding with normality to resume as a shade of odds-on.
What are the best bets?
That form also applies to DAIZEN MAEDA. The forward has seen prolific returns throughout the second-half of the season.
Maeda's netted 14 goals across his last 16 league outings, which have been a combination of playing as a striker or on the left.
But he's also been creating chances for others too. He has nine ASSISTS on his tally with two coming last time out. Across his previous two appearances, he's created six chances.
It helps when he's playing out on the left which should be the case here given injury issues elsewhere. It's worth siding with the huge 10/1 on MAEDA 1+ ASSISTS.
Maeda's created at least two chances in 34% of his Premiership outings this season. What is interesting though is that the overwhelming majority came when featuring out wide.
Defensively, Rangers have struggled. They've conceded two in each of their last three across all competitions with opponents scoring two or more in six of their previous seven.
And in case there's a repeat of last time out, I'll also take the 80s on MAEDA 2+ ASSISTS.
Celtic should create plenty. Considering his role throughout the season, Maeda is likely to have some form of involvement if they do.
Team news
Rangers continue to be without defensive duo Dujon Sterling and Ridvan Yilmaz, who will miss the remainder of the campaign.
Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence are among those who won't be fit enough for involvement on Sunday, although Ross McCausland is available for selection after returning from suspension.
For Celtic, winger Jota will be sidelined for between six to nine months with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in the win over Dundee United.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is out with a shoulder injury. Right-back Alistair Johnston will also be absent.
Maeda did miss training on Friday but has been declared fit for the contest while a late call will be made on winger Nicolas Kühn.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Kelly; Souttar, Propper, Nsiala; Tavernier, Raskin, Rice, Jefte; Diomande; Dessers, Igamane.
Celtic XI: Sinisalo; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Idah, Maeda.
Odds correct at 1640 BST (02/05/25)
