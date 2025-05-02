Rangers vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and Old Firm preview

A fifth meeting of the season between Rangers and Celtic, and while the title race may be over - and let's be honest it was a long time ago anyway - you can never say these games have little riding on them. It's a rarity in recent years for Rangers to be the one heading into the contest in good Old Firm form. They've won the last two, scoring three goals in each. Focus largely lies elsewhere for the hosts though. They remain under Barry Ferguson's interim guidance and with a takeover incoming from the 49ers Enterprises - the owners of Leeds - there will be far more excitement for the summer than there will be for Sunday's proceedings.

Barry Ferguson's Rangers spell has seen mixed results

Celtic come into the contest in red hot form. Three wins in a row have been achieved with five goals scored in each and the confidence should be there against a Rangers side winless in five. They may not have won on their last two trips to Ibrox but there's some value in siding with normality to resume as a shade of odds-on.

What are the best bets? That form also applies to DAIZEN MAEDA. The forward has seen prolific returns throughout the second-half of the season. Maeda's netted 14 goals across his last 16 league outings, which have been a combination of playing as a striker or on the left. But he's also been creating chances for others too. He has nine ASSISTS on his tally with two coming last time out. Across his previous two appearances, he's created six chances.

It helps when he's playing out on the left which should be the case here given injury issues elsewhere. It's worth siding with the huge 10/1 on MAEDA 1+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Daizen Maeda 1+ assists with Sky Bet Maeda's created at least two chances in 34% of his Premiership outings this season. What is interesting though is that the overwhelming majority came when featuring out wide. Defensively, Rangers have struggled. They've conceded two in each of their last three across all competitions with opponents scoring two or more in six of their previous seven. And in case there's a repeat of last time out, I'll also take the 80s on MAEDA 2+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Daizen Maeda 2+ assists with Sky Bet Celtic should create plenty. Considering his role throughout the season, Maeda is likely to have some form of involvement if they do.

Predicted line-ups Rangers XI: Kelly; Souttar, Propper, Nsiala; Tavernier, Raskin, Rice, Jefte; Diomande; Dessers, Igamane. Celtic XI: Sinisalo; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Idah, Maeda.