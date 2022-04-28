Rangers are 1-0 down going into their second leg against RB Leipzig, but Joe Rindl in backing the Germans with his best bet and score prediction.

Rangers have nothing to lose as they face RB Leipzig for a place in the Europa League final. In a tight first leg, the Gers were beaten 1-0 by their German opponents and now face an uphill battle to reach their first European final in 14 years in their second leg at Ibrox. Last time out Rangers finished the stronger in a 1-1 draw away to Celtic on Sunday, but being unable to get the better of their Old Firm rivals diminished their Scottish Premiership chances. Six points off top with three games to go, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team must now turn their focus to the Scottish Cup final, and their quest in Europe.

Rangers v RB Leipzig (agg. 0-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: BT Sport 2 Home 12/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 11/10

Leipzig dropped out of the Bundesliga top four on Monday after a 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. It was Domenico Tedesco’s side’s second defeat from their last three matches and now every game until the end of the season is a must-win if they are to reach the Champions League. But for all the doom and gloom, this season could still end up being a success. Leipzig have the DFB Pokal final to play and qualification against Rangers on Thursday will take them to the edge of European glory. On paper Leipzig are an easier opponent then Borussia Dortmund, who Rangers stunned over two legs in the round of 16. But Leipzig take a one-goal lead to Ibrox, and though their recent form has dipped, over their last nine games in all competitions they have won seven and lost two.

Rangers were held at arms length in the first leg, doing little to threaten RBL (xG: RBL 1.35 - 0.34 RAN). The Gers managed just one attempt on target across the 90 minutes and were fortunate not to have gone behind sooner when Christopher Nkunku rounded keeper Allan McGregor but failed to find the target. I see no reason why things will change on Thursday. Back LEIPZIG TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at 11/10 with SBK, punishing Rangers on the break as they chase the game.

