Giovanni van Bronckhorst has built on the foundations Steven Gerrard put in place at Rangers

Rangers v Napoli tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By George Gamble
15:33 · MON September 12, 2022

Rangers look to bounce back in the Champions League when they host Napoli. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Rangers v Napoli

2pts Napoli win at 5/6 (General)

The hosts have endured a difficult period after suffering back-to-back 4-0 defeats. First at Old Firm rivals Celtic and then in their group stage opener away to Ajax.

A return to home soil will be welcomed but they face a tough task as they face-off against a red-hot Napoli outfit.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II meant that games across the UK were cancelled at the weekend and it left Rangers with a week to fester. Meanwhile Napoli scored four goals of their own when they swept aside Liverpool 4-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last week.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport

Rangers 10/3 | Draw 11/4 | Napoli 4/5

They humiliated the Reds in Naples and were three goals to the good when the half-time whistle was blown.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were victorious again at the weekend as they beat Spezia 1-0. That doesn’t really tell the tale as Napoli registered 28 shots and comfortably won on expected goals (xG).

They look like a side that has patience and knows, eventually, they will find a way through more often than not.

That patience could serve them well here and the visitors should dominate proceedings. With many bookmakers pricing an away win up at 3/4, the 5/6 on a NAPOLI WIN is the standout pick.

Rangers may have beaten PSV Eindhoven to reach the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2010/11 but their resounding defeat by Ajax was a reminder of the step up in quality there can be from the Europa League.

They’ll want to put on a show in front of their Ibrox fans but Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will be concerned at his side's inability to create meaningful chances of late.

Combine that with the fact that Napoli have been exceptional at limiting their opponents and it’s clear to see this will be another tough outing for Rangers.

Rangers v Napoli score prediction and best bets

  • 2pts Napoli to win at 5/6 (General)

Score prediction: Rangers 1-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct 1500 BST (12/09/22)

Champions League best bets

