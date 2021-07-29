Sporting Life
Steven Gerrard has rebuilt Rangers
Scottish Premiership betting tips: Rangers v Livingston best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
16:08 · THU July 29, 2021

Scottish champions Rangers kick off the new Premiership season at home to Livingston and Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Rangers v Livingston

Rangers to win with a -3 handicap at 21/4 (RedZone)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I think Graham Ruthven summed it up brilliantly in his bumper Scottish Premiership season preview: “Everything’s to play for except for the title.”

This time last year it seemed nothing could stop a 10th title in a row for Celtic. Now it’s Rangers at the top with a seemingly unassailable advantage over their rivals.

Steven Gerrard is Scottish football’s current, dominant managerial force just as Brendan Rodgers was for three years at Celtic.

The former Liverpool captain has built a Rangers team that is more than the sum of its parts and there is a sense they have improved again over the summer with Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram impressive new additions.

Kick-off time: 13:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 1/6 | Draw 21/4 | Away 14/1

The main numbers behind Rangers' unbeaten season

I expect the Gers to brush aside Livingstone in their season opener at Ibrox on Saturday.

Livi enjoyed an historic 11-game unbeaten run in the league last season, but ended their campaign with nine losses from 15. If that form carries over, David Martindale’s side could quickly find themselves in trouble this term.

RANGERS TO WIN WITH A -2 HANDICAP is incredibly appealing at 9/5 with RedZone. But there’s more value to be found going one further with RANGERS TO WIN WITH A -3 HANDICAP an even tastier 21/4 with the same bookies.

I Expect Gerrard’s men will put down a marker ahead of their Champions League third-round qualifier with Malmo on Tuesday night.

Rangers v Livingston best bets and score prediction

  • Rangers to win with a -3 handicap at 21/4 (RedZone)

Score prediction: Rangers 4-0 Livingston (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1605 BST (29/07/21)

Steven Gerrard lifts the Scottish Premiership trophy
READ Graham Ruthven's Scottish Premiership season preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

