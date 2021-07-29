Scottish Premiership betting tips: Rangers v Livingston best bets and preview

Scottish champions Rangers kick off the new Premiership season at home to Livingston and Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet.
Rangers to win with a -3 handicap at 21/4 (RedZone)
I think Graham Ruthven summed it up brilliantly in his bumper Scottish Premiership season preview: “Everything’s to play for except for the title.”
This time last year it seemed nothing could stop a 10th title in a row for Celtic. Now it’s Rangers at the top with a seemingly unassailable advantage over their rivals.
Steven Gerrard is Scottish football’s current, dominant managerial force just as Brendan Rodgers was for three years at Celtic.
The former Liverpool captain has built a Rangers team that is more than the sum of its parts and there is a sense they have improved again over the summer with Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram impressive new additions.
I expect the Gers to brush aside Livingstone in their season opener at Ibrox on Saturday.
Livi enjoyed an historic 11-game unbeaten run in the league last season, but ended their campaign with nine losses from 15. If that form carries over, David Martindale’s side could quickly find themselves in trouble this term.
RANGERS TO WIN WITH A -2 HANDICAP is incredibly appealing at 9/5 with RedZone. But there’s more value to be found going one further with RANGERS TO WIN WITH A -3 HANDICAP an even tastier 21/4 with the same bookies.
I Expect Gerrard’s men will put down a marker ahead of their Champions League third-round qualifier with Malmo on Tuesday night.
Score prediction: Rangers 4-0 Livingston (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1605 BST (29/07/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.