Scottish Premiership betting tips: Rangers v Livingston best bets and preview

I think Graham Ruthven summed it up brilliantly in his bumper Scottish Premiership season preview: “Everything’s to play for except for the title.”

This time last year it seemed nothing could stop a 10th title in a row for Celtic. Now it’s Rangers at the top with a seemingly unassailable advantage over their rivals.

Steven Gerrard is Scottish football’s current, dominant managerial force just as Brendan Rodgers was for three years at Celtic.

The former Liverpool captain has built a Rangers team that is more than the sum of its parts and there is a sense they have improved again over the summer with Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram impressive new additions.