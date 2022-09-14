Bottom of the group Rangers host Liverpool knowing defeat will likely see them eliminated from the Champions League. Jake Osgathorpe provides his best bets.

This is a must-win game for Rangers and a must-not-lose game for Liverpool, given the state of play in group A. The Scottish side sit rock bottom on zero points, meaning defeat all-but eliminates them from the Champions League. Liverpool are second on six points, three clear of Ajax who travel to Napoli in gameweek four, meaning a point would leave them clear of the Dutch side no matter the result in Naples. Of course, Liverpool will want to top the group, but they are a fragile side currently, and qualification is the bare minimum.

Whatever their current situation, with injuries and a seemingly easily-exposable defensive structure, the Reds are still streets clear of this current Rangers team. Jurgen Klopp's side were dominant in the reverse game last week, winning 2-0 after creating plenty (xG: LIV 2.36 - 1.09 RAN), allowing a few decent chances only late on in the game. There are major issues defensively, yes, and so far this season they have been poor when travelling, but given the must-win nature of the game for Rangers, Liverpool should get plenty of space to expose the Scottish side making the visitors an extremely dangerous proposition. Klopp will make changes, some forced and some rotational, but I think DARWIN NUNEZ will again start as Liverpool look to build his familiarity and confidence, meaning I'm happy to back him again to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Darwin Nunez to score anytime The Uruguayan was excellent at the weekend against Arsenal, arguably Liverpool's best player, and was rewarded with a goal. He can follow that up here. Nunez was incredibly close to netting and securing us a winner in the reverse match, taking six shots, four of which were kept out by Gers keeper Allan McGregor. The striker has played just 442 minutes of football this season across the Premier League and Champions League, and has been on the end of 4.1 xG.

That equates to a per 95 minute average of 0.88, which is elite. It shows that he consistently gets on the end of good chances when on the pitch, and he should be chanced to score again against a vulnerable Rangers defence who have allowed an average of 2.65 xGA per game in the UCL - including 3.33 in their sole home game. A longer shot goalscorer caught the eye, and we can be fairly confident he plays on Wednesday after the injury news. IBRAHIMA KONATE is a man-mountain and a handful from set-pieces, and looks a big price at 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Ibrahima Konate to score anytime with Sky Bet Liverpool are one of the best teams in world football at winning set-pieces and corners, and Konate will be a factor when they do. Klopp's side have so far racked up 13, 10 and 13 corners in their respective Champions League matches. The Reds looked a huge threat from set-pieces in last weeks meeting, and with Virgil van Dijk priced at 15/2, the 14/1 we get for his most likely centre-back partner looks huge. Konate scored in both Champions League quarter-final ties last season, having at least one shot in six of his seven appearances in the competition.

