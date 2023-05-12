James Cantrill fancies Rangers to end their winless run against Celtic this weekend, alongside a 7/2 goalscorer.
1pt Rangers to win at 19/10 (Betway)
1pt James Tavernier anytime goalscorer at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet)
Rangers meet Celtic in the sixth Old Firm Derby this season, and to be honest, I am beginning to think the frequency of these fixtures is taking the gloss of the occasion.
If that doesn’t, Celtic unassailable lead at the top of the division will. The Hoops retained the title with a 1-0 win at Hearts in midweek.
I do not think this game is a lost course entirely though, no Derby could ever be dubbed meaningless.
This fixture provides Michael Beale with the opportunity to end a rotten run against Glasgow’s Green White.
Since taking the Gers reins, Beale has faced Celtic three times and lost each of them, in fact, those defeats make up 75% of his losses since crossing the border north.
No doubt he will be desperate to claim his first Old Firm victory as Rangers boss on Saturday afternoon.
At 19/10, I think RANGERS are worth siding with TO WIN as well.
The last meeting at Ibrox ended all square, since then, Ange Postecoglou’s side had not won by a larger margin than a goal.
At 7/2, I also think JAMES TAVEERNIER is worth a punt to SCORE ANYTIME.
The marauding right back not only tops his sides charts for goals this campaign, but boasts the fifth highest tally in the division.
Tavernier has been directly responsible for three of Rangers last five goals in Old Firms, hitting a brace in the last league encounter.
Score prediction: Rangers 2-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct at 1315 BST (12/05/23)
