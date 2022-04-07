Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Rangers v Braga, including best bet and score prediction

Rangers v Braga tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
10:11 · TUE April 12, 2022

Rangers are 1-0 down on aggregate as they welcome Braga to Glasgow, and Liam Kelly has previewed the second leg, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Europa League

0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 1-0 Braga at 6/1 (BetVictor, Spreadex)

0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 2-0 Braga at 8/1 (General)

0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 2-1 Braga at 17/2 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Admittedly, last week's tip was wide of the mark in this match-up, Over 2.5 Goals not given a chance with the lack of goalscoring opportunities this duo created in a 1-0 Braga win.

Rangers edged the opening leg on expected goals (xG: BRA 0.35 - 0.61 RAN) but enter this tie with a deficit to recover, a fact that is likely to have the home side on the front foot.

Rangers v Braga (agg: 0-1)

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Rangers 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Braga 29/10

Coming off the back of a confidence boosting 4-0 victory over St Mirren at the weekend, Rangers can win this game and possibly provide their supporters with another memorable European night at Ibrox.

After all, they've only been beaten once at home in the Europa League this season. After defeat to Lyon, they've won three times and played out a riveting 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, proving their excellent home credentials.

This will not be easy, however. Braga, who sit in a comfortable fourth place domestically, can frustrate Rangers with their solid defensive process, averaging 1.00 expected goals against (xGA) in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this term.

Download the Sporting Life app

With that in mind, and considering the first leg was so close-knit in terms of scoring opportunities, a low-scoring game looks to be on the cards.

RANGERS should be fancied to eke out a result in front of their own fans and at least get to extra time, though. Essentially, it's worth dutching the 1-0, 2-0 and 2-1 victories in this one.

The current circumstances of this tie play into the idea that this will be a tight second leg, making each of the selections a live contender at nice prices.

Rangers v Braga best bets and score prediction

  • 0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 1-0 Braga at 6/1 (BetVictor, Spreadex)
  • 0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 2-0 Braga at 8/1 (General)
  • 0.5pts Correct Score - Rangers 2-1 Braga at 17/2 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Rangers 1-0 Braga (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (12/04/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

