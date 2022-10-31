They do come into this one after dispatching Aberdeen via an impressive 3-1 scoreline after coming from behind and in truth, it was potentially their best performance of the season.

The hosts have not had a good time of things lately, and no longer participating on the European stage could help them rediscover their good form.

Visitors Ajax have essentially guaranteed third place and as a result, will drop down into the Europa League. That is, of course, providing they can avoid a defeat by a five goal margin. Ajax weren’t in domestic action at the weekend and will have spent the entire time preparing for this clash at Ibrox.

Rangers registered 36 shots on goal at the weekend and they will hope they can repeat that level of performance here and avoid joining the list of 22 teams to lose every match in a UCL group stage.

Ajax have done anything but set this group alight and they’ve been a far cry from the side that reached the semi-final in that year. It’s hardly surprising considering clubs from around Europe have cherry-picked their players on a yearly basis. However, their sole win in this group stage came in the shape of a 4-0 home win against their next opponents, Rangers, and that result is the one which has likely booked their place in the Europa League.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side have conceded at least twice in every single UCL match so far and their win against Aberdeen last time out looked to be one of playing without pressure. The boss said it was their best recent performance but they know it’s extremely unlikely that they will score the goals required to overtake Ajax.

Of all 32 sides involved in this tournament, Rangers are averaging the fourth least shots per home game on average. Not taking enough shots is a large part of why they have scored just once in this competition so far and it would be a surprise to see them suddenly turn up and be the better side on the European stage.

Ajax look the most likely to emerge victorious from this on and with many bookmakers having an away win priced up at 17/20, the near even money price available on the same selection makes plenty of appeal.