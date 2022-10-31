Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Steven Bergwijn celebrates a goal for Ajax

Rangers v Ajax tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By George Gamble
16:10 · MON October 31, 2022

Bottom of the group Rangers need a miracle if they are to leapfrog visitors Ajax into third. George Gamble doesn't think it's likely.

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Ajax to win at 11/12 (Vbet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Visitors Ajax have essentially guaranteed third place and as a result, will drop down into the Europa League. That is, of course, providing they can avoid a defeat by a five goal margin. Ajax weren’t in domestic action at the weekend and will have spent the entire time preparing for this clash at Ibrox.

The hosts have not had a good time of things lately, and no longer participating on the European stage could help them rediscover their good form.

They do come into this one after dispatching Aberdeen via an impressive 3-1 scoreline after coming from behind and in truth, it was potentially their best performance of the season.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 4

Rangers 14/5 | Draw 29/10 | Ajax 17/20

Rangers registered 36 shots on goal at the weekend and they will hope they can repeat that level of performance here and avoid joining the list of 22 teams to lose every match in a UCL group stage.

Ajax have done anything but set this group alight and they’ve been a far cry from the side that reached the semi-final in that year. It’s hardly surprising considering clubs from around Europe have cherry-picked their players on a yearly basis. However, their sole win in this group stage came in the shape of a 4-0 home win against their next opponents, Rangers, and that result is the one which has likely booked their place in the Europa League.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side have conceded at least twice in every single UCL match so far and their win against Aberdeen last time out looked to be one of playing without pressure. The boss said it was their best recent performance but they know it’s extremely unlikely that they will score the goals required to overtake Ajax.

Of all 32 sides involved in this tournament, Rangers are averaging the fourth least shots per home game on average. Not taking enough shots is a large part of why they have scored just once in this competition so far and it would be a surprise to see them suddenly turn up and be the better side on the European stage.

Ajax look the most likely to emerge victorious from this on and with many bookmakers having an away win priced up at 17/20, the near even money price available on the same selection makes plenty of appeal.

Rangers v Ajax best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Ajax to win at 11/12 (Vbet)

Score prediction: Rangers 0-2 Ajax (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1615 BST (31/10/22)

Super 6 tips
ALSO READ: Our latest Super 6 advice ahead of the midweek round

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS