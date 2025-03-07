Rangers spring Europa League surprise with victory at Fenerbahce

Barry Ferguson was drafted in as interim boss after Philippe Clement was sacked less than two weeks ago as a disastrous domestic season span out of control, even though he had guided the Light Blues to eighth place in the newly revamped Europa League which took them straight into the last 16, and in the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium the unfancied visitors were terrific.

Gers striker Cyriel Dessers scored after just six minutes before home substitute Alexander Djiku levelled on the half-hour mark following the substitution of Gers defender Robin Propper, who had needlessly clashed with his own keeper Jack Butland.

Vaclav Cerny, the Czech Republic winger on loan from Wolfsburg, restored the visitors’ lead in the 42nd minute and then Dessers remarkably had two goals chalked off for narrow offside decisions early in the second half before Cerny grabbed his second in the 81st minute to seal an astonishing victory, giving real hope of making it through to the quarter-finals next week at Ibrox.

There was an ear-splitting noise of whistles and boos from the home fans as the visitors, playing five at the back, kept early possession, then silence when Dessers struck.

The Gers forward latched on to the ball at the edge of the box, with midfielder Mohamed Diomande involved in the press, and rounded keeper Irfan Can Egribayat to squeeze the ball over the line with defender Caglar Soyunca’s clearance too late.

Mourinho’s side – unbeaten in 18 games – had stars such as Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyr in the side, and in the 18th minute the latter flashed a Filip Kostic cut-back high over the bar before Butland made a great save from a Dzeko drive.

Butland then headed Propper in the head just outside his own box as they clumsily defended a long ball and the Dutchman had to be replaced by Leon Balogun.

Rangers soon conceded with Djukic, on for Soyuncu, brilliantly hooking the ball past Butland from eight yards after a Sebastian Szymanski corner made its way to the back post.

Just before the break Cerny broke with purpose, played a one-two with Dessers and slotted in a left-footed shot from six yards.

In added time, after Nicolas Raskin had missed the target for the Govan side, returning Gers defender John Souttar bravely stuck his head in the way of a Mert Muldur thunderbolt for a corner which came to nothing.

Dessers had the ball in the Fenerbahce net six minutes into the second half but a VAR check ruled him offside, which gave heart to the home side and their excitable fans – as did the next goal he had chalked off minutes later, again for offside, which breathed life into the Turkish club.

Muldur missed a header from close range but Rangers retained their threat on the break and in the 69th minute Dessers was crowded out in the box when presented with another chance.

Butland had to deal with several unconvincing finishes by the Turkish outfit before Raskin sent Cerny clear with a superb through ball and he calmly netted to make it one of the great European nights for Rangers.