Steven Gerrard has left Rangers to manage Aston Villa, and former Ibrox legend Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the favourite to replace him.

Van Bronckhorst spent three years at Ibrox as a player, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup. He was part of the team that won the domestic treble in 1998-99, before moving on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona, winning the Premier League and FA Cup with the Gunners plus La Liga, twice, and the Champions League with Barca. As a manager, Van Bronckhorst took charge of Feyenoord in 2015, winning the KNVB Cup in his first season in charge.

His side followed that up by winning the Eredivisie in 2016/17 before winning the cup again the season after. After departing Feyenoord in 2019, Van Bronckhorst had an unsuccessful spell in charge of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F which lasted just one season.

Next Rangers manager odds (odds via Sky Bet) 5/6 - Giovanni van Bronckhorst

6/1 - Frank Lampard, John Terry

8/1 - Derek McInnes, Russell Martin

14/1 - Alex Neil

16/1 - Dean Smith Odds correct at 1230 (11/11/21)

Van Bronckhorst being a Rangers legend, plus the fact he was touted as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, suggests he would be a shrewd appointment. Next in the betting are two of departing Gerrard's ex-England teammates; Frank Lampard and John Terry. Lampard had a successful spell at Derby by guiding them to the Championship play-off final, before taking on the manager's job at Chelsea. After finishing fourth in his first season, Lampard was sacked early in the second as performances and results weren't that of a title challenging level.