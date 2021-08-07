Dundee United’s Jamie Robson ends Rangers’ long unbeaten run

The home side had the best of a goalless first half albeit they carved out few clear-cut chances, but the 23-year-old defender took advantage of a break of the ball in the 64th minute to score the only goal of the game.

The Ibrox club, unbeaten in the league last season on their way to the title, last lost in the league against Hamilton at Ibrox on March 4 2020, and it was not the result or performance Steven Gerrard wanted ahead of the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Malmo on Tuesday.

United took the game to Rangers but the visitors created two good chances with returning striker Alfredo Morelos flashing a shot wide in the seventh minute before heading a Ryan Kent cross over the crossbar.