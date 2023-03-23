We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Eintracht Frankurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

Age: 24

Position: Centre-forward

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Country: France With the arrival of Wout Weghorst at Old Trafford yet to bring a single league goal for the Dutchman, Manchester United's search for a proper Cristiano Ronaldo replacement looks set to continue, with French hotshot Randal Kolo Muani reportedly in Erik ten Hag's sights.

The young striker has been something of a revelation in this season's Bundesliga, leading the assist charts with 10 while also chipping in with a healthy 11 goals as his club push for back-to-back Champions League qualifications. Kolo Muani has been a mainstay of Oliver Glasner's side, missing just one league game - with his goal contribution stats displaying just why the Bondy native is so useful.

The 24-year-old is among the division's most potent attacking threats and we can measure this through the npxG+xA metric. A simple calculation, it combines a player's non-penalty expected goals (npxG) with expected assists (xA) - and Kolo Muani's figures put him in elite company. Only three players have performed better than his tally of 12.4, and he outranks one of the Bundesliga's most talked-about talents in Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala (11.8). And if we break down this creative ability, pinning down Kolo Muani's most potent weapon becomes relatively easy.