New interim manager Ralf Rangnick aims to help a Manchester United squad “full of talent” fulfil their potential during his short spell in charge.

The 63-year-old German has joined from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development, and will take over from caretaker boss Michael Carrick until the end of the season. He will then take on a two-year consultancy role at the club. “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick told manutd.com.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. “Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.” First-team coach Carrick – who has overseen a Champions League win over Villarreal and a draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea, where he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo – will remain in caretaker charge until Rangnick’s work visa is finalised. “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football,” said United’s football director John Murtough. “He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching. “Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Who is Ralf Rangnick? Experienced manager Ralf Rangnick began his management career back in 1983 and has since led a multitude of clubs - all of them in Germany. His management roles include time at Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. 'The Professor' of Gegenpressing Nicknamed 'The Professor', Rangnick is perhaps best known as the foremost influencers on modern-day Gegenpressing. Gegenpressing is the tactic of pressing the opposition immediately after losing possession in order to win the ball straight back. More than a manager - but not a winner Rangnick's only major domestic trophy as a manager came when he lifted the German Cup with Schalke in his second spell at the club in 2011, six years after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga first time around in Gelsenkirchen. More recently, the 63-year-old has built a reputation as a sporting director, helping to lift RB Leipzig from the lower leagues of German football to one of Bayern Munich's closest rivals.