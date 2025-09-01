Menu icon
Sterling

Raheem Sterling next club odds: Forward odds-on to stay at Chelsea but Fulham favourites if move happens

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon September 01, 2025 · 3h ago

Fulham are the 6/4 favourites to sign Raheem Sterling should have move before Monday's transfer deadline.

But with just hours remaining of the summer window, the forward is a short 3/10 to remain a Chelsea player.

The former England international spent last season on loan at Arsenal where he made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting a further five.

Sterling is clearly not a part of Enzo Maresca's plans but could face the prospect of an extended spell without competitive football.

Raheem Sterling to sign for before September 2 2025 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 3/10
  • Fulham - 6/4
  • Aston Villa - 7/2
  • Tottenham - 9/2
  • Atalanta - 9/1
  • Crystal Palace - 9/1

Odds correct is 1425 BST (01/09/25)

Some reports emerged on Monday that Fulham have expressed an interest in bringing the winger to Craven Cottage.

Aston Villa are the 7/2 second-favourites to sign him if he does depart, although they are said to be in talks for Jadon Sancho - who spent last season at Chelsea.

