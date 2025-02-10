Queens Park stun Rangers in Scottish Cup but Philippe Clement won’t consider future

Seb Drozd came off the bench to score a dramatic winner for the Championship side in the 69th minute, with keeper Calum Ferrie dramatically saving a penalty from Gers skipper James Tavernier in added time to take Callum Davidson’s side into the quarter-finals.

One of the biggest upsets in Rangers’ history, up alongside Cup defeats to Berwick Rangers and Hamilton, left the home supporters enraged while Clement admitted it was “f****** frustrating”.

However, asked outright if he would consider his position, the Belgian boss – whose side are through to the last 16 in the Europa League but will almost certainly end the season without a domestic trophy – said: “No, totally not.

“No, I don’t expect this (talks with board) because you can put another manager in this game – would it be different in that sense?

“So what was yesterday? Progression was made, top eight in Europe and more consistency in the league and all these things, they don’t change in 90 minutes.

“If you do that and make decisions in that way, then you make only decisions out of emotions and not out of what’s been going on. So I don’t expect this now.

“I understand that the fans are in emotions now. I know a lot of fans were on my side three hours ago. I know that.

“So now are the emotions of this game and I totally understand that because I’m also angry and frustrated about that, about this result and going out of the Cup because it was one of our big goals and our shortest chance to go to win a trophy this season.

“We all know that. That’s probably also one of the reasons that the team was nervous in the second half, because they wanted that so much because they know how important it is for the club.

“Of course it’s unacceptable, this result. Clearly, that’s unacceptable. And we lost our composure, that’s the main thing of today. We lost our cool in the second half to make the right decisions in the box.

“And we had a goalkeeper against who probably played the game of his life also. So you need to take that on the chin and it’s a hard one to take.

“Again today we created enough to win three games. We didn’t concede many chances. We get one shot on target (against us) and it’s a goal.

“It’s a hold-up today. It’s a f****** frustrating one. Sorry to use that word. But it’s my feeling for the moment. So I’m as frustrated as everybody else.”