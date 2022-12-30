Sheffield United head to the capital to take on QPR in the Sky Bet Championship. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bets, including a 25/1 punt.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Anel Ahmedhodzic anytime goalscorer at 9/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt John Egan anytime goalscorer at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Ciaran Clark anytime goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Even the most cynical Sheffield United fans are beginning to believe the hype. As one, I would know. The Blades top the Sky Bet Championship charts in just about every metric apart from points - 42 goals scored (second), 22 conceded (first), 248 shots (second) and an xG from open play of 27.40 (first). In this calendar year, no team in the division has earned more points, scored more goals, kept more clean sheets or secured more wins than Paul Heckingbottom's side. That being said, backing them to win their sixth game on the spin and fourth in a fortnight at the prices available does not appeal, especially with the injuries stacking up for the visitors.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League QPR 21/10 | Draw 23/10 | Sheffield United 13/10

Instead, I have delved into the goalscorer market for some chunky priced centre backs from the South Yorkshire side. United have scored 12 times from set piece situations this season and generated an xG of 10.42, figures only Millwall can beat. Four of their last 15 goals have come via CB's directly from dead ball situations, and it could have been more with central defenders racking up 23 shots over that seven game period.

ANEL AHMEDHODZIC is Sheffield United's most potent threat from SP's, scoring four times this campaign. Despite been a CB, he averages over one shot a game and registered two in the most recent trip to Blackpool. At 9/1, I think he is a serious bet to SCORE ANYTIME in the capital, and may even be worth backing to score a brace. CLICK HERE to back Anel Ahmedhodvic to score anytime with Sky Bet QPR rank at the other end of the scale for defending set pieces, shipping the joint-second most from them this campaign (10), which is why I'll be touting all three of the visitors CBs. JONH EGAN missed their last game with suspension but is expected to return on Monday. He has averaged 1.2 shots per game and averaged 0.07 goals per 90 over the course of his career, making the 18/1 about him to SCORE ANYTIME too large. CLICK HERE to back John Egan to score anytime with Sky Bet CIARAN CLARK should make up the three man defence. He opened his account with Sheffield United in their penultimate game, and is the biggest price of them all to double his account. Sky Bet have him at 25/1 to SCORE ANYTIME though it is worth noting he is as short as 7/1 elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back Ciaran Clark to score anytime with Sky Bet Based on his goalscoring form, he should be the shortest of each of these players.