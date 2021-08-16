QPR v Barnsley: Sky Bet Championship best bets and preview

In-form QPR host last season's surprise packages Barnsley in Saturday lunchtime's Sky Bet Championship game. Michael Beardmore picks out his best bets.

Only three teams have better Sky Bet Championship records in the 2021 calendar year than Barnsley. Two of them - Watford and Norwich - were promoted last season. The other is the side the Tykes visit on Saturday - Queens Park Rangers. While Barnsley's terrific run in the second half of 2020-21 earned them a play-off spot, QPR's similar surge came a bit too late and they finished ninth - but of the two, the Hoops are the team, so far, that has carried on that form into the new campaign.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

That owes much to continuity, of course - something Barnsley have not had. While Mark Warburton's Rangers remain similar in personnel to last season, the Tykes have lost their two key men, boss Valerien Ismael and skipper Alex Mowatt, to West Brom. The decision not to try to turn Daryl Dike's loan into a permanent move after nine goals in 19 games last term, plus an injury to Carlton Morris, have left Cauley Woodrow once again to shoulder the attacking burden. That's a striking contrast to QPR, where goals have been coming from all over the pitch, this term and last - and it's that plethora of scoring avenues that offers the best value in this clash. While Rangers are tempting at 23/20 to win, or 7/4 to triumph with under 3.5 goals in the game, Barnsley have proven over the past couple of years that they are dangerous to discount and it would be no surprise if they replicate their 1-1 drawn opener at Cardiff.

Another slight concern with the R's is that they are hugely overachieving thus far based on the Infogol model - they have scored seven, massively outperforming their Expected Goals figure of 2.5, a trend which is unlikely to continue long term. I expect Barnsley to approach this match with caution - new boss Markus Schopp would surely be happy with a point and I think the Tykes, given their paucity of attacking options, will sit back in the hopes of claiming a draw or nicking a narrow win. Their focus will be on Rangers pair Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock, who have each bagged two goals already, and I think that could well open the doors for others in hoops to get on the scoresheet on Saturday. Playmaker Ilias Chair merits a mention at 3/1 to find the net at any point but I fancy midfielder Stefan Johansen at double the price. The Norway international is 12s to net first so 6/1 on JOHANSEN TO SCORE ANYTIME with Betfair is attractive.

Johansen scored four goals in 21 appearances after joining Rangers on loan in January and has hit double figures in a second-tier season for previous club Fulham. A six-footer, he can also provide a threat at set-pieces as well as open play. CLICK HERE to back Stefan Johansen to score anytime with Sky Bet Another price that cannot be ignored is the humongous 16/1 on offer with Paddy Power and Betfair on Rangers' goal-scoring revelation centre-half ROB DICKIE TO SCORE ANYTIME. He's 33s for first goal with both firms too if you fancy - it's all far, far too long on a man who has scored three goals in four games this season and also netted at the tail-end of last season, making it four in nine in total. They are not just set-piece headers either - one was, against Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup, but two were long-range screamers against Millwall and Middlesbrough, while he popped up in the six-yard box in open play at Hull. It's a purple patch that won't last forever but while he's high on confidence it's worth a small play on a defender who has averaged a shot a game for Rangers and former club Oxford. CLICK HERE to back Rob Dickie to score anytime with Sky Bet

QPR v Barnsley best bets and score prediction Stefan Johansen to score anytime at 6/1 (Betfair)

Rob Dickie to score anytime at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Barnsley (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1730 BST (19/08/21)