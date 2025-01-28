PSV vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

England’s top side Liverpool take on the Netherlands' best PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With a top-two spot already secured, this has very little riding on it for the visitors but a point will guarantee they 'win' the League Phase and a win maintains their 100% record.

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in five and have won their last three. They were dominant in their 4-1 win over Ipswich at the weekend but needed the aid of a deflection to beat 10-man Lille in their last European game.

With big games on the horizon, expect Liverpool to rotate. They have a trip to Bournemouth domestically at the weekend and the return leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham, which they trail 1-0, next midweek.

PSV’s spot in the knockout stages of this competition is all but guaranteed. A point here takes it out of the chasing pack's hands but with a few of the teams below them playing each other and Dinamo Zagreb needing an 11-goal swing to move ahead, they ought to be fine.

The Dutch club have had a relatively kind group-stage schedule taking nine points from their last four games against Girona, Shakhtar, Brest and Red Star; three of those teams sit outside the qualification spots.

The draw could be a runner on Wednesday. It suits everyone, there is not a great deal to play for anyway and it wouldn't be wise for Liverpool to go full strength.

The Reds laboured to victory in their last game but in backing the draw, we would be backing against the only unbeaten side in the competition. No thank you.

I think it is shrewder to instead side with a lack of cards. Take the sentiment from the draw; a lacklustre game, played at a pedestrian pace between rotated sides but dress it up in a different angle.