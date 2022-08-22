Rangers head to the Netherlands in a crunch game against PSV, with the winner qualifying for the Champions League group stage. Jake Osgathorpe shares his best bets.
2pts PSV to win in 90 minutes at 7/9 (SBK)
This tie is finely poised as PSV and Rangers head back to the Netherlands for the second leg, with a 2-2 draw shared at Ibrox.
With no away goals rule in the competition, Rangers don't have to score two to stay in the tie as would have been the case a couple of years ago, but the Gers face a daunting task against an excellent PSV team.
A draw was a fair result in the first leg, but with home field advantage, PSV TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is the selection at a backable price.
In general, I think PSV are a better and more adventurous team than Rangers, and their appeal only strengthens with the knowledge that they were allowed a rest weekend by the Eredivise in preparation for this game.
So, while Rangers were fighting tooth and nail with nine-men in a disappointing 2-2 draw with Hibernian, PSV were recuperating and game-planning for this second leg.
The Dutch side have started the campaign in explosive fashion domestically, winning 4-1 and 5-2, racking up 5.48 xGF in the process, and while they have played in a more controlled manner on the continent, goals have still flowed for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side given the attacking talent at their disposal.
PSV have played six games so far this season, scoring 20 goals in the process, so should have no issue creating chances and notching against a Rangers team who struggled on the road in Europe last season.
Despite finishing runners-up in the Europa League, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side only won one of seven away games on route to the final, losing four.
Across those seven away matches, the Gers averaged a paltry 0.86 xGF per game, failing to trouble their hosts in terms of creating chances. Their attack was the main reason they struggled to notch results when travelling.
That could hold them back again here against a PSV side who have impressed so far this season having already beaten Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup and knocked out highly-rated Monaco in this competition.
I expect the hosts to end Rangers' Champions League hopes, with a stifled Rangers struggling to keep up with PSV's attack.
Score prediction: PSV 2-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1130 BST (22/08/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.