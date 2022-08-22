With no away goals rule in the competition, Rangers don't have to score two to stay in the tie as would have been the case a couple of years ago, but the Gers face a daunting task against an excellent PSV team.

This tie is finely poised as PSV and Rangers head back to the Netherlands for the second leg, with a 2-2 draw shared at Ibrox .

A draw was a fair result in the first leg, but with home field advantage, PSV TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is the selection at a backable price.

In general, I think PSV are a better and more adventurous team than Rangers, and their appeal only strengthens with the knowledge that they were allowed a rest weekend by the Eredivise in preparation for this game.

So, while Rangers were fighting tooth and nail with nine-men in a disappointing 2-2 draw with Hibernian, PSV were recuperating and game-planning for this second leg.

The Dutch side have started the campaign in explosive fashion domestically, winning 4-1 and 5-2, racking up 5.48 xGF in the process, and while they have played in a more controlled manner on the continent, goals have still flowed for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side given the attacking talent at their disposal.

PSV have played six games so far this season, scoring 20 goals in the process, so should have no issue creating chances and notching against a Rangers team who struggled on the road in Europe last season.

Despite finishing runners-up in the Europa League, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side only won one of seven away games on route to the final, losing four.