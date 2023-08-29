Sporting Life
James Tavernier

PSV v Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
16:17 · TUE August 29, 2023

Football tips: PSV vs Rangers

0.5pts James Tavernier to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 9/2

They do not come much bigger than this.

Remember the away goal rule was abolished at the start of the 2021/22 season in the Champions League, so the winner takes it all in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening.

The first leg was a thrilling encounter, PSV coming from behind twice to ensure it ended all square at the halfway stage. Luuk de Jong equaliser 10 minutes from time ensured a clean sweep for my colleague Jake Osgathorpe in his preview.

Despite the Dutch dominance in possession, the hosts created more at the Ibrox with each side hitting the target five times and the Gers creating two ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) to PSV’s one. The visitors were lucky to come away with a draw.

Once again though, it is PSV who are favoured by the bookmakers with Sky Bet giving Wednesday’s hosts an 82% chance of progressing.

What are the best bets?

Noa Lang
Noa Lang of PSV Eindhoven is tackled by James Tavernier of Rangers

JAMES TAVERNIER TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet at a tasty price.

The Gers talisman divides opinion across the different bookmakers, he is as short as 8/5 elsewhere.

Tavernier was the first player to be booked in the first leg and could be in line for another caution opposing Noa Lang.

José María Sánchez Martínez is the man with the whistle and the Spaniard does not mind flashing the cards, dishing out 36 yellows and a red card across his last five appearances in all competitions.

Tavernier is not notorious for bookings but given the magnitude of this clash it makes sense to gamble on a bigger price.

BuildABet @ 35/1

  • Rangers to win
  • Over 2.5 Goals
  • James Tavernier to be shown a card

Michael Beale Rangers
Rangers manager Michael Beale

Michael Beale’s Rangers reign has been entertaining. None of the 36 games he has overseen have ended 0-0 and 39% have seen four or more scored. Goals should be plentiful in the second leg.

The visitors went toe-to-toe with PSV in the first leg, and while yes they had the home advantage, but Beale’s side look underrated to me in the match odds head
of the second leg. Combining The Gers to edge a goal laden affair with a Tavernier card provides some interest.

Score prediction: PSV 2-3 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 33/1)

Team news

Rabbi Matondo
Rabbi Matondo celebrates putting Rangers ahead in the first leg

PSV lost both central defenders in the first leg through injuries. Andre Ramalho has returned to training and could start here. This fixture comes to early for Olivier Boscagli who should be replaced by new arrival Jerdy Schouten in the heart of defence.

Despite a number of impressive cameo's from the bench, Rabbi Matondo looks set to miss out of Beale's XI on Wednesday.

Kemar Roofe is also expected to return to the bench after starting and scoring the opening in his sides 2-0 win at Ross Country on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

PSV: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Schouten, Dest; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; De Jong

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cifuentes; Cantwell; Sima, Dessers

Odds correct at 1455 BST (29/08/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS