Liam Kelly previews Leicester's Europa Conference League trip to face PSV, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Leicester travel to Eindhoven in search of a positive result to advance to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League. It's a massive game for the Foxes considering this competition will be their only possible route to qualifying for European football next term. PSV, however, are a tough out.

Leicester boast improved form domestically, furthered by their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend. Better defensive efforts are undoubtedly behind the improvement, with Brendan Rodgers welcoming back some important names at the back. Additionally, that has made Leicester's recent games fairly close affairs, just edging out Brentford and drawing with Manchester United before the weekend victory in the Premier League. Thursday's hosts were a match for Leicester in the reverse fixture last week, too, posing a threat throughout the game at the King Power, only for it to end in a stalemate.

With that in mind, PSV and Leicester to DRAW makes appeal at the prices, available at 13/5 in places. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet PSV proved they can hang with Leicester last Thursday, conceding just two shots on target in the away leg. They've also had an impressive Eredivisie campaign, being the only team to challenge a formidable Ajax team that have conceded only 15 goals all season. Given the likelihood of this being a close-knit match, the idea that this might enter extra-time is a solid one, especially after the removal of the away goals rule. Back the draw in this one.

PSV v Leicester best bets and score prediction 1pt on the Draw at 13/5 (bet365, BoyleSports) Score prediction: PSV 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1730 GMT (11/04/21)