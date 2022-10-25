Arteta has stated how important it is to achieve a first-place finish in this group but they have a game just three days after this one against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and it’s likely there will be a number of changes here.

But they approach this Europa League encounter knowing that as long as they avoid defeat, they will qualify as group leaders.

Mikel Arteta was disappointed that his side were only able to take a point from St. Mary’s at the weekend and pointed towards a drop in performance in the second-half as the reason his side failed to win.

However, Granit Xhaka has been at the heart of most good things that Arsenal have done this campaign and he should be given the nod to start on Thursday night.

The Swiss midfielder is often the go to for many when picking out a player who’s likely to go into the book due to his aggressive playing style. But there is another reason he may end up in Italian referee Marco Di Bello’s book.

XHAKA is just one CARD away from receiving a European ban and it would mean that he would be unavailable for their final group game at home FC Zurich.

Should Arsenal take a point from this match against PSV, it would mean that they can rest and rotate for the final group-stage match before the knockout phase begins.

This should be a closely fought encounter, just as Arsenal’s games have been of late. The Gunners have been in excellent form but they really do struggle to kill teams off when they’re on top and that could mean we’ll be in for a scrappy affair.

Di Bello is awarding an average of 5.14 yellow cards per game officiated. He’s awarded nearly three cards per game to away sides so far this term and with Arsenal frequently receiving cards on the road, Granit Xhaka to pick up a card at 17/10 certainly stands out.