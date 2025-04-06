PSG win 13th Ligue 1 title following victory over Angers

PSG secured their 13th French top-flight title after a 1-0 victory over Angers on Saturday.

Desire Doue's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides and moved Paris to a now-unassailable 24-point lead over Monaco in second. With the title expected to be won, PSG boss Luis Enrique challenged his side to try and go unbeaten in his press conference on Friday. After 28 games, they sit on 23 wins and five draws - the current winning run stands at nine. "I wasn't interested in records until now, but of course, we want to go unbeaten throughout the season," he said.

"We don't just want to be champions, but we want to be competitive and perform well. We want to improve our records and statistics. "We can always improve. The players can get individually and collectively. "We are trying to train in a way that can be reflected in matches. We changed things. It's a collective sport, so it's very hard to reach the highest level." The win made PSG champions for a fourth consecutive campaign, with attention now turning to European glory in the Champions League. Wednesday brings the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Aston Villa. The winner of Arsenal's clash with Real Madrid awaits in the semi-final should they progress.