Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Frenkie de Jong

PSG vs Barcelona betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:04 · TUE April 09, 2024

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 20/21 (bet365)

1pt Frenkie de Jong to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 19/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 13/5

The Parc des Princes provides the backdrop as Luis Enrique reacquaints himself with his former employers.

Paris Saint-Germain are sitting pretty domestically, 10pts clear of second, and Lyon await them in the Coupe de France final at the end of May.

Having cruised past Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate in the last round and with everything on the domestic front just about taken care of, could this be the year Les Parisiens conquer Europe?

Barcelona stand in their way, La Blaugrana are amidst an 11-game unbeaten run which includes the 3-1 demolition of Serie A champions Napoli in the last round and a 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Coincidently, this run coincides with Xavi’s resignation announcement. Barca’s boss said he will be stepping down at the end of the season after Barcelona’s 5-3 loss to Villareal and his side have not tasted defeat since.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

What are the best bets?

Domestically, KYLIAN MBAPPE has had a hand in 30 of his side's 65 goals this term and on the continent, he has netted six of PSG’s 13 goals.

With 276 goals in 356 appearances, the Frenchman knows where the net is but he seems to relish the big nights in Europe.

In 24 Champions League knockout appearances Mbappe has netted 15 goals, taking home the match ball once.

At a shade of odds on, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Wednesday appeals, especially considering he has already scored four times against Barca in two games.

Mappe

Englishman Anthony Taylor has the whistle in Paris. He has been the most prolific referee in the Premier League this term (15 or more apps) so there could be plenty of cards on Wednesday night.

FRENKIE DE JONG’s price TO BE CARDED for these visitors stands out at 11/2, some firms have the same bet as short as 2/1.

The Dutchman has notched up nine yellows in 22 La Liga and Champions League appearances this term.

Two picked up in Europe means De Jong walks a tightrope in Paris, being only one card away from suspension, but the price is simply too large to ignore.

BuildABet @ 29/1

  • Kylian Mbappe to score anytime
  • Manuel Ugarte to be shown a card
  • Frenkie de Jong to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Manuel Ugarte one of PSG's chief enforces averaging 3.9 tackles and 1.7 fouls a game, it is not a surprise to see he has seven cards to his name. Combining him to be booked, with a De Jong card and Mbappe goal provides some interest.

Team news

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico are unavailable for the hosts due to injuries, Achraf Hakimi is suspended after picking up his third yellow card at Real Sociedad.

Captain Marquinhos should return at the heart of defence, the Brazilian missed eight games for PSG but returned via the bench at the weekend during his side's draw with Clermont Foot.

Ousmane Dembele should also return to the starting line-up after missing the last two games, the former Barca man should start on the right of a three man attack with Gonçalo Ramos through the middle and Mbappe on the left.

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele should start against his former club on Wednesday

As for the visitors, Xavi will be without Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong all returned to training recently and the latter is expected to start in Paris.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal is expected to start in attack for Barca.

Predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Match facts

  • Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have met 12 times previously in the UEFA Champions League, with the head-to-head record perfectly balanced at four wins each and four draws.
  • Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will meet in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League in a sixth different season; only Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (9) and Real Madrid vs. Juventus (7) have been played in more editions of the competition at the knockout phase.
  • One of the only three instances of Barcelona losing by four goals away from home in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League came against Paris Saint-Germain in February 2017 (also 4-0 defeats to Liverpool in May 2019 and FC Bayern München in April 2013).
  • Paris Saint-Germain’s heaviest ever defeat in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League was inflicted by Barcelona (6-1 at the Camp Nou in March 2017) – a result which eliminated them in the round of 16, despite having led 4-0 from the first leg. Barcelona were managed by current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique in that historic comeback, which remains the only time a team has progressed from a two-legged knockout stage tie in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League after losing the first leg by 4+ goals.
  • This will be Barcelona’s first game in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League since August 2020, when they suffered their heaviest ever defeat in European competition (8-2 v FC Bayern München). They’ve only progressed from the quarter-finals in one of their last five attempts (2018-19 v Manchester United).
  • Following victories in both round of 16 games against Real Sociedad, Luis Enrique could become just the second Paris Saint-Germain manager to win his first three knockout stage games in the UEFA Champions League, after Laurent Blanc in 2013-14.
  • Only Thomas Müller (8) and Andriy Shevchenko (5) have scored more UEFA Champions League goals against Barcelona than Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé (4), despite the Frenchman only facing them twice in the competition. Indeed, Mbappé is the only player in the competition’s history to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the knockout stages (three goals in February 2021, in the round of 16).
  • Barcelona’s Ilkay Gündogan has made more passes breaking the opposition’s defensive line than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season (19). The German midfielder has also made three assists in the competition in 2023-24, with Jordi Alba in 2018-19 (5) the last Barcelona player to make more in a single campaign. [See next page for more]
  • 91% of Kylian Mbappé’s touches in the UEFA Champions League this season have come while under pressure from an opposition player; the highest percentage in the current tournament (min. 50 touches). Indeed, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker has made more key passes under pressure than any other forward in the competition this term (15).
  • Should he remain in the starting XI from the previous round, Pau Cubarsí would become the youngest defender to start a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match (17y 79d on the day of the game). Against Napoli last time out in the competition, Cubarsí was the Barcelona player with the highest pass completion rate (90% - 61/68) and the most line-breaking passes (14).

Odds correct at 1400 BST (09/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo