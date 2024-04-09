PSG vs Barcelona betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 20/21 (bet365)
1pt Frenkie de Jong to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
The Parc des Princes provides the backdrop as Luis Enrique reacquaints himself with his former employers.
Paris Saint-Germain are sitting pretty domestically, 10pts clear of second, and Lyon await them in the Coupe de France final at the end of May.
Having cruised past Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate in the last round and with everything on the domestic front just about taken care of, could this be the year Les Parisiens conquer Europe?
Barcelona stand in their way, La Blaugrana are amidst an 11-game unbeaten run which includes the 3-1 demolition of Serie A champions Napoli in the last round and a 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.
Coincidently, this run coincides with Xavi’s resignation announcement. Barca’s boss said he will be stepping down at the end of the season after Barcelona’s 5-3 loss to Villareal and his side have not tasted defeat since.
Domestically, KYLIAN MBAPPE has had a hand in 30 of his side's 65 goals this term and on the continent, he has netted six of PSG’s 13 goals.
With 276 goals in 356 appearances, the Frenchman knows where the net is but he seems to relish the big nights in Europe.
In 24 Champions League knockout appearances Mbappe has netted 15 goals, taking home the match ball once.
At a shade of odds on, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Wednesday appeals, especially considering he has already scored four times against Barca in two games.
Englishman Anthony Taylor has the whistle in Paris. He has been the most prolific referee in the Premier League this term (15 or more apps) so there could be plenty of cards on Wednesday night.
FRENKIE DE JONG’s price TO BE CARDED for these visitors stands out at 11/2, some firms have the same bet as short as 2/1.
The Dutchman has notched up nine yellows in 22 La Liga and Champions League appearances this term.
Two picked up in Europe means De Jong walks a tightrope in Paris, being only one card away from suspension, but the price is simply too large to ignore.
Manuel Ugarte one of PSG's chief enforces averaging 3.9 tackles and 1.7 fouls a game, it is not a surprise to see he has seven cards to his name. Combining him to be booked, with a De Jong card and Mbappe goal provides some interest.
Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico are unavailable for the hosts due to injuries, Achraf Hakimi is suspended after picking up his third yellow card at Real Sociedad.
Captain Marquinhos should return at the heart of defence, the Brazilian missed eight games for PSG but returned via the bench at the weekend during his side's draw with Clermont Foot.
Ousmane Dembele should also return to the starting line-up after missing the last two games, the former Barca man should start on the right of a three man attack with Gonçalo Ramos through the middle and Mbappe on the left.
As for the visitors, Xavi will be without Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong all returned to training recently and the latter is expected to start in Paris.
16-year-old Lamine Yamal is expected to start in attack for Barca.
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Odds correct at 1400 BST (09/04/24)
