Barcelona manager Xavi to leave at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the La Liga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table. Following Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal, Xavi confirmed his departure in the post-match press conference. “I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said. “I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre