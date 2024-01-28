Barcelona manager Xavi to leave at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the La Liga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.
Following Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal, Xavi confirmed his departure in the post-match press conference.
“I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said.
“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”
Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey with a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their quarter-final on Wednesday night.
Villarreal scored twice in stoppage time at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to heap further pressure on Xavi after his side had fought back from 2-0 down.
On Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the shock announcement he would stand down at the end of the season, admitting he is “running out of energy”.
Xavi, 44, hinted he also felt he needed to take some time away to recharge.
“In Barcelona, you always feel like you’re not valued, you’re mistreated — that’s how the club works,” said Xavi, who returned to Barcelona as manager in November 2021.
“From a mental health level, it’s tough too. I am a positive guy, but the battery levels keep running out — and at some point, you realise there’s no point in staying.”
