Luis Enrique's side were on the front foot from the very first whistle and the final was as good as over midway through the first half, thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué.

Hakimi finished off a cut-back from Doué at the end of a typically swift, incisive team move before refusing to celebrate in front of fans of his former club, then Doué bagged one for himself to become the youngest player to score and assist in a Champions League final at the age of 19.

Inter briefly threatened afterwards but Doué put the game beyond doubt with his second on the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu capped a famous night for PSG, who became just the second French side to win the competition.

Kvaratskhelia was another to make history in becoming the first Georgian player to score in a Champions League final, his goal similar to Doué's second as PSG ruthlessly killed off Inter on the break.

Fittingly, the final flourish came from homegrown teenager Mayulu, who wheeled away in delight after scoring from the bench, scarcely able to believe what had happened both over those few seconds and the hour and a half of total superiority which had preceded it.

PSG's five-goal winning margin was the widest in the history of European Cup and Champions League finals and left TNT Sport analysts pondering a period of dominance over European football. On this evidence, and the age of this young side, further success at the very highest level seems more likely than not.