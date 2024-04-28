Sporting Life
Jamie Vardy

Preston vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
16:15 · SUN April 28, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Leicester win to nil at 2/1 (Betfair/Paddy Power)

0.5pt Mads Hermansen to be shown a card at 10/1 (Spread Ex, Sporting Index)

BuildABet @ 14/1

Jamie Vardy to score anytime
Wilfred Ndidi 2+ shots
Liam Millar 3+ shots

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 17/4 | Draw 3/1 | Away 8/13

The weekend could scarcely have gone better for Leicester.

Promoted back to the Premier League on Friday courtesy of a sensational 4-0 collapse by Leeds at Loftus Road against relegation-battling QPR, before 24 hours later Ipswich conceded a late equaliser in what was a thrilling match at Hull, to ensure the Foxes can win the Sky Bet Championship title on Monday night.

Which I'm backing them to do.

What are the best bets?

Leicester's Abdul Fatawu does a flip
Abdul Fatawu celebrates against Southampton

The anxiety-ridden performances of recent weeks disappeared last time out as Enzo Maresca's side thumped Southampton 5-0.

They now visit a Preston team who not only have nothing to play for, but are also in terrible form (W1 D1 L4).

North End have lost their last three games, failing to score in any. In fact, Ryan Lowe's men haven't found the back of the net in five of their last six fixtures.

The likelihood of them finding their scoring touch against the division's best team feels slim, especially as they remain without several first-choice starters.

Understandably given the context of the match, the visitors have been cut in to a general 13/20 having opened up at around 1/2.

However the 2/1 about LEICESTER WIN TO NIL is a price worth taking.

Less forensic in terms of reasoning, but a dart I'm very willing to throw on Monday is in the direction of MADS HERMANSEN.

He's already caught the referee's attention when running down the clock, with much less at stake might I add, on a couple of occasions this season and the Foxes keeper is 10/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He wouldn't be the only goalkeeper to fall foul this weekend either. With the final League One play-off berth on the line, Oxford's Jamie Cumming took one for the team away at Exeter in the final minute of normal time on Saturday.

Common sense tells you a keeper is far more likely to be booked for time wasting away from home, and Hermansen follows that rule, with both his cards this season and both last term when playing for Brondby coming as a visiting player.

I like our chances.

Team news

Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann are all missing for Preston, with Lowe unwilling to risk them with nothing to play for in their remaining two games.

Leicester have a fully fit squad to choose from, with Marc Albrighton the latest player to return from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Preston: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Millar, Browne, Ledson, Brady; Woodburn; Riis, Keane.

Leicester: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Pereira; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Mavididi, Vardy, Fatawu.

Match facts

  • Preston have failed to win any of their last four league games against Leicester (D1 L3), last beating the Foxes in a 2-1 success in September 2009.
  • Leicester are unbeaten across their last six away league games against Preston (W2 D4), keeping three clean sheets in the process. Across those six matches, neither side has scored more than one goal in a single game.
  • Preston have lost their last three league matches, failing to score in each defeat. They haven’t lost four in a row since December 2019, which was also while failing to find the net each time.
  • Leicester have won 13 away Championship matches this season. The Foxes have only ever won more away league games in two seasons, winning 14 in both 2008-09 and 2013-14.
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had a hand in 13 goals in his first 15 away Championship matches this season (5 goals, 8 assists) but he hasn’t scored or assisted a goal in any of his last seven away matches.

Odds correct at 1430 BST (28/04/24)

