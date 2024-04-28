Preston vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Promoted back to the Premier League on Friday courtesy of a sensational 4-0 collapse by Leeds at Loftus Road against relegation-battling QPR, before 24 hours later Ipswich conceded a late equaliser in what was a thrilling match at Hull, to ensure the Foxes can win the Sky Bet Championship title on Monday night.

The weekend could scarcely have gone better for Leicester.

What are the best bets?

The anxiety-ridden performances of recent weeks disappeared last time out as Enzo Maresca's side thumped Southampton 5-0.

They now visit a Preston team who not only have nothing to play for, but are also in terrible form (W1 D1 L4).

North End have lost their last three games, failing to score in any. In fact, Ryan Lowe's men haven't found the back of the net in five of their last six fixtures.

The likelihood of them finding their scoring touch against the division's best team feels slim, especially as they remain without several first-choice starters.

Understandably given the context of the match, the visitors have been cut in to a general 13/20 having opened up at around 1/2.

However the 2/1 about LEICESTER WIN TO NIL is a price worth taking.

Less forensic in terms of reasoning, but a dart I'm very willing to throw on Monday is in the direction of MADS HERMANSEN.

He's already caught the referee's attention when running down the clock, with much less at stake might I add, on a couple of occasions this season and the Foxes keeper is 10/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He wouldn't be the only goalkeeper to fall foul this weekend either. With the final League One play-off berth on the line, Oxford's Jamie Cumming took one for the team away at Exeter in the final minute of normal time on Saturday.

Common sense tells you a keeper is far more likely to be booked for time wasting away from home, and Hermansen follows that rule, with both his cards this season and both last term when playing for Brondby coming as a visiting player.

I like our chances.