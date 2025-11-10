Premier League title odds: Manchester City shorten after big Liverpool win

Pep Guardiola's side went into the weekend priced at 5/1 to win the title, an implied chance of 16.7%, but a thumping win for them against a title rival , coupled with Arsenal's late draw at Sunderland has seen the Cityzens shorten drastically - now a best price of 11/4 (implied chance of 26.7%).

A stellar performance from Jeremy Doku , capped off by a stunning strike, led City to a dominant success over reigning champions Liverpool, with Pep's side looking to have found some real consistency.

Since drawing with the Gunners at the Emirates, City have won five of six league games, while the last week has seen them beat Bournemouth, Dortmund and Liverpool at the Etihad, scoring 10 times in the process.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were set for another win before conceding a 94th minute equaliser, meaning their lead at the top of the Premier League table has been cut to four points, and the way things are shaping up, we could be set for another Arsenal-City title showdown which historically ends well for City.

In both 22/23 and 23/24 City bested the Gunners in ding-dong battles, chasing Mikel Arteta's side down on both occasions.

Arne Slot's Reds, the pre-season title favourites, are down in eighth in the table and some eight points off top spot, with the reigning champs out to a general price of 10/1 to retain their crown.