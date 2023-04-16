Manchester City are at the shortest price they have been to win the title since the turn of the year after Arsenal's draw with West Ham.
After leading the betting for the majority of the season, Arsenal saw their chances of winning the title suffer a huge blow this weekend after dropping points away at West Ham.
The Gunners were in a commanding position after 10-minutes, up 2-0, with many thinking they would have a great opportunity to improve their goal difference, but Mikel Arteta's side again let a two-goal lead away from home slip.
Last weekend it was against Liverpool, and those four points dropped - coupled with Manchester City's relentless form - has seen the Gunners drift to 7/4 to win their first league title since 2004.
Odds correct at 1650 (16/04/23)
Arsenal still hold a four-point lead at the summit, but with City having one game in hand and a head-to-head upcoming at the Etihad, the bookies think Pep's side are in the drivers seat.
City have won eight of their last nine league games, scoring 25 times, and they have looked at their very best, as they so often do at the business end of the season.
Arsenal have started to look shaky, especially in defence, conceding an average of 1.78 xGA per game across their last seven, so have to tighten up to have any chance in that Etihad showdown.
Infogol calculates that City are now the 65% favourites to win the title - in line with the bookies opinion - with Arsenal at 35%.