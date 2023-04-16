After leading the betting for the majority of the season, Arsenal saw their chances of winning the title suffer a huge blow this weekend after dropping points away at West Ham.

The Gunners were in a commanding position after 10-minutes, up 2-0, with many thinking they would have a great opportunity to improve their goal difference, but Mikel Arteta's side again let a two-goal lead away from home slip.

Last weekend it was against Liverpool, and those four points dropped - coupled with Manchester City's relentless form - has seen the Gunners drift to 7/4 to win their first league title since 2004.