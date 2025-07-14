Premier League title odds: Chelsea price cut after thrashing PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea have been cut in as short as 6/1 by some bookmakers to win the Premier League title after they thrashed PSG 3-0 to win the Club World Cup on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca's side went into the final in New Jersey as 4/1 outsiders but stunned the Champions League winners with a Cole Palmer brace and assist, for Joao Pedro, all coming before half-time.
They never looked like being pegged back after the break, with substitute Liam Delap twice going close to extending their advantage before Joao Neves was sent off for the Parisiens with five minutes to play.
There were ugly scenes after the full-time whistle as a melee broke out on the pitch, and there could yet be ramifications for PSG boss Luis Enrique.
Before the Club World Cup as a whole began, Maresca's team were a general 20/1 to lift the Premier League trophy next season, and even before walking out at the MetLife Stadium for Sunday's final they remained 14/1.
But this was some performance from a side who in the closing weeks of the season looked as though they may not even finish in the top five, demolishing an opponent who only last month beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final.
It completes quite an end to the season for the club, who won five of their final six top-flight games to finish fourth and beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw to win the Europa Conference League.
Having already completed the big-money signings of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, and with Brazilian youngster Estevao now set to join up with the club a year after signing from Palmeiras, and following their impressive triumph in the USA, it appears punters have now seen enough.
Odds correct at 0800 BST (14/07/25)
