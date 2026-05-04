Premier League title odds: Arsenal 1/6 favs after Everton stun Manchester City

Arsenal are now 1/6 to win the Premier League title after an enthralling 3-3 draw between Everton and Manchester City on Monday night.

Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 1/6

Man City - 7/2 Correct at 22:20 BST (4/5/26)

Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures West Ham (a)

Burnley (h)

Crystal Palace (a)

Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures Brentford (h)

Crystal Palace (h)

Bournemouth (a)

Aston Villa (h)