Premier League title odds: Arsenal 1/6 favs after Everton stun Manchester City

Arsenal are now 1/6 to win the Premier League title after an enthralling 3-3 draw between Everton and Manchester City on Monday night.
The Gunners are five points clear with just three rounds of fixtures remaining, although Man City - who are out to 7/2 - do have a game in hand.
It means Arsenal now know that victories away at West Ham, at home to Burnley and at Crystal Palace will guarantee a first title since 2004.
Their goal difference is also four better than Pep Guardiola's side, meaning two wins and a draw would more than likely be enough for Mikel Arteta's men.
City are likely to need wins at home to Brentford and Crystal Palace, away to Bournemouth and at home to Aston Villa to give themselves any chance, then hope for a favour from one of the Gunners' final three opponents.
Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet)
- Arsenal - 1/6
- Man City - 7/2
Correct at 22:20 BST (4/5/26)
Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures
- West Ham (a)
- Burnley (h)
- Crystal Palace (a)
Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures
- Brentford (h)
- Crystal Palace (h)
- Bournemouth (a)
- Aston Villa (h)
Victory for Pep Guardiola's side at Hill Dickinson Stadium would have moved them to within three points of the Gunners with a game in hand, and they were on track to do so when Jeremy Doku's crisp strike just before half-time gave them a 1-0 lead.
But City looked increasingly edgy after the break, and after Everton had spurned several chances substitute Thierno Barry was gifted an equaliser by Marc Guehi's stray back-pass in the 68th minute.
Not long after Jake O'Brien thumped home a header from a corner to complete the turnaround, before Barry added a second with nine minutes to play to seemingly make the game safe.
Erling Haaland scored straight from kick-off to halve the deficit and make for a nervous end to the match for both the home supporters and Arsenal fans.
Everton managed the remainder of the contest relatively comfortably, only for Doku to fire home another wonderful strike with a matter of seconds left.
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