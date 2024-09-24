Premier League title: Arsenal odds cut as Rodri injury hits Manchester City hopes

Arsenal have been backed into as short as 11/8 joint-favourites with some firms to win the Premier League title as reports emerged on Monday that Manchester City midfielder Rodri could miss the rest of the season.

Most bookies have trimmed Mikel Arteta's side from around the 13/8 mark to 6/4, but Ladbrokes have both sides at 11/8. The Spain international, who won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, was substituted early in Sunday's 2-2 draw with the Gunners with what looked like a serious knee injury. According to reports, initial tests showed he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Rodri was hurt in an innocuous collision with Thomas Partey

All three of City’s league defeats last season came without Rodri. The FA Cup final loss to Manchester United was the only match in all competitions they lost with him, and Pep Guardiola has not shied away from describing the 28 year old as "irreplaceable". Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has since helped the club win four league titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off against Inter