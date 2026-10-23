Premier League tips: Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, best bets & preview

Genuine Premier League title talk, on an obscure European tour in a competition you are favourites to win and your manager has just stuck two fingers up at Manchester United to shut down any thoughts of him jumping ship.

On Sunday they head to Anfield. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Seagulls after their stalemate at FK Jablonec on Thursday especially considering they are in the midst of five away trips on the spin.

After this game with Liverpool, Brighton head to the Etihad twice in a matter of days to play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and league before a trip to Getafe.

In comparison, Liverpool beat Villarreal at home in the Champions League on Tuesday meaning they have had two days extra rest over their opponents and no travel.

It makes the Reds beneficiaries of a home/home gameweek and as already mentioned, the Seagulls are putting in their air miles.

That said, Brighton have incredible squad depth. They have won their last five on the spin in the league by an aggregate scoreline of 15-0 despite playing Arsenal and bitter rivals Crystal Palace in that period.

The data also backs up their current spot in third place, although the Seagulls are running a little hot in terms of xG (+8.1), xGA (-5.2) and xPTS (+4).

This overperformance is enough to deter me from the price of an away win, especially considering their opponents have improved as the season has gone on.