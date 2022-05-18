First things first, if you’re looking for a genuine Premier League team of the season selection, this isn’t the place for you.

Monotony is the order of the day when it comes to that particular topic. Yes, Mo Salah is good. Indeed, Kevin De Bruyne can play football rather well. I agree, Virgil van Dijk is a strong defender. Instead, choosing an alternative team of the season that won't be considered for the team of the season is a far more interesting task, especially if we use the in-depth data available.

With all that said, I might be breaking the rules of this game immediately. Goalkeeper: José Sá (Wolves) José Sá will likely be considered in some people's team of the season, but I’m sticking the Portuguese goalkeeper in because it shouldn’t even be close as to who has been the best stopper this term. Wolves have understandably had little coverage in 2021/22, perhaps the low-scoring games they’re often involved in playing a part. Sá is the chief reason behind the fact that only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Wolves, though. Based on post-shot expected goal (xG) figures, Sá has prevented an astounding 9.7 goals with the saves he’s made in the league, keeping 11 clean sheets along the way.

Right-back: Matty Cash (Aston Villa) Matty Cash is a fantasy football favourite, which isn’t a complete surprise when considering the offensive output he provides for an Aston Villa team that isn’t particularly expansive. Cash has scored three goals from 2.19 xG, a significant total for a right-back. Additionally, his three assists from 2.93 expected assists (xA) is very solid. The Poland international doesn't shirk his defensive duties, however, ranking in the high percentile in FBRef's full-back comparisons for interceptions (2.40), blocks (2.43) and clearances (2.64) per 90 minutes this term. Centre-back: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) Such is Crystal Palace's improvement this season that it was a tough choice between Joachim Andersen and his central defensive partner Marc Guehi for this spot. Patrick Vieira's renovation of Palace has been nothing short of exceptional, with his defensive unit standing out from a data perspective. Only City, Liverpool and Chelsea have allowed fewer chances than the Eagles based on expected goals against (xGA) totals. Andersen is undoubtedly a critical part behind the jump. He adds value going forward, too, recording three assists from 2.17 xA, which just edges him ahead of his Palace teammate.

Centre-back: Gabriel (Arsenal) Although Arsenal will be disappointed with their likely failure to qualify for the Champions League, it has been an excellent season for the young Gunners, who sit just behind an impressive Palace in the defensive data. Gabriel has been a staple of that backline, the only Arsenal defender that has been readily available for the majority of the campaign. While the 24-year-old is comfortable at passing and carrying the ball out of defence, the Brazilian has been a huge threat from set-pieces too, netting four times from 3.36 xG. Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Brighton) Voted Players' and Supporters' Player of the Season at Brighton last week, Marc Cucurella went viral with his acceptance speech — apt given the Spaniard is all over the opposition like a rash. Cucurella ranks second for tackles won in the Premier League this season (61), 14 of which have been in the third of the pitch that Brighton are attacking (ranking 8th). Sitting in the high percentile for full-backs in both progressive passes (5.01) and progressive carries (6.02) per 90 minutes, Cucurella is a vital piece of Graham Potter's jigsaw on both sides of the ball. Centre midfield: Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) A rock at the base of brilliant Brentford's midfield, Christian Nørgaard fills up the stat sheet.

The Dane has attempted 130 tackles, 26 more than anyone else in the league. He's succeeded with 80 of those, 19 more than anyone else. Nørgaard's 85 interceptions are the fifth most and he ranks first for successful pressures (219), showing the amount of work he gets through for the Bees. Add in the fact that Nørgaard has recorded 163 progressive passes (11th most) and, at least statistically, he's one of the most impressive players in the Premier League. Centre midfield: Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) If this team were real, the opposition would not have a minute's rest. Conor Gallagher is the only player to have applied more pressures (748) than Nørgaard (692) this season. Not only is Gallagher a tireless worker, the Chelsea loanee's output on the attacking end is exceptional, averaging 0.26 goals from 0.21 xG per average match. In ranking highly for midfielders in dribbles completed, progressive passes received and touches in the opposition penalty area, the pick of Gallagher is a no-brainer for this team.

Conor Gallagher has shone for both Crystal Palace and England this season

Centre midfield: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) Arsenal's new captain has been a creative force this term. Only Salah (17) and Harry Kane (12) have more goal-creating actions from open play passes than Martin Ødegaard. Ødegaard ranks second in shot-creating actions from open play passes and should have more than four assists based on his xA total (5.77). The Norwegian is a foundation for Arsenal's bright future. Right-wing: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) Jarrod Bowen's attempt to disrupt the title race at the weekend only furthers his credentials to be in this selection, but West Ham's winger was already a certainty after bagging a 'double-double' with 10 goals and 10 assists. An integral part of the Hammers' incredible season, Bowen's 12 goals have come from 11.72 xG, while his 10 assists have come from 5.86 xA. Such production has obviously generated plenty of interest as we enter the offseason.