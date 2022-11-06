Michael Beardmore picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the Super Sunday clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Brazilian has been Liverpool's most consistent attacker this season, not only in terms of leading their league scoring charts with six goals but in averaging 1.6 shots on target per game. He's attempted 10 shots in the Reds' past three matches and it would be a surprise if he did not test Hugo Lloris at least once.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip With Son Heung-min injured and doubts over whether Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will be fit enough to return, the focus shifts to other Tottenham midfielders to support Harry Kane. Hojbjerg has unleashed a shot in nine of his 12 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three times. He likes a pot-shot from distance and can be expected to try his luck again at some stage.

10+ match corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip No Premier League side has forced more corners this season than Liverpool's 96 - an average of eight per game - although Spurs are averaging more than six too. Liverpool's past eight games have yielded corner counts of 19, 13, 11, 11, 7, 11, 13 and 16, while Spurs' recent figures of 21, 13, 11 and 8 mean a double-digit corner tally should be expected in this one.

Thiago 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Thiago has been a machine for Liverpool since returning from injury at the start of October, registering 17 tackles across five Premier League appearances, an average of more than three per game. That's in addition to 15 in five Champions League matches too.

Hugo Lloris 3+ saves CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Liverpool are averaging 5.4 shots on target per away game – only Manchester City (5.7) average more – and, after disappointing results against Nottingham Forest and Leeds, the Reds will be desperate to bounce back. In terms of shots faced, Tottenham are the fifth worst team in the Premier League, allowing 14.8 efforts per game – Hugo Lloris has been one of the division’s busiest keepers and that should continue on Sunday.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Both teams' games are averaging more than three goals per game this season - Tottenham 3.23, Liverpool 3.17 - and the Infogol model gives Over 2.5 Goals a 60% chance. The fixture is historically an entertaining one too - the overs mark has landed in eight of their past 10 Premier League meetings.