Premier League stats cheat sheet for Tottenham v Arsenal

By Tom Carnduff
15:36 · THU January 12, 2023

Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Sunday's North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

  • Bukayo Saka 2+ tackles
  • Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 2+ tackles
  • Granit Xhaka 2+ total shots
  • Tottenham 4+ corners

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Bukayo Saka 2+ tackles

Bukayo Saka's tackle count makes a significant jump up when featuring in away league games.

Saka's seen 2+ tackles in just one of his eight home games, yet it's landed in six of their nine on the road.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 2+ tackles

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a regular in the Tottenham midfield and could play the whole game again here.

He's seen 2+ tackles in nine of his 17 Premier League games this season, with three coming in their most recent meeting with Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka 2+ total shots

While he does sit in a more defensive position, Granit Xhaka has demonstrated his attacking ability with three goals on his tally.

The midfielder has taken 2+ shots in seven of his Premier League games this season - including three against Spurs in October.

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Tottenham 4+ corners

Only Liverpool (124), Newcastle (118) and Manchester City (116) have taken more corners than Tottenham (111) in the Premier League.

They've taken at least four corners in every competitive home game this season.

Eddie Nketiah 1+ offsides

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was caught offside three times in their recent home win over West Ham.

He's also been caught offside on three occasions across six Europa League appearances, and Arsenal looking to counter with pace may lead to one here.

Tottenham 12+ total shots

Antonio Conte's side are averaging 14.2 shots per game this season, but that number jumps up in contests in front of their own supporters.

They've taken 15.6 per home match, with Arsenal seeing 9.1 conceded per away outing.

Odds correct at 1535 GMT (12/01/23)

