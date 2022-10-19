Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Wednesday's clash between Manchester United and Tottenham.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Tottenham boast the fifth-best xG in the Premier League this season, while Manchester United have an average of 2.13 xG per home contest in all competitions. The Infogol model also gives this game a 61% chance of seeing three or more scored, hopefully meaning entertainment for the neutrals.

Harry Kane 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Kane is enjoying another strong season in front of goal, scoring nine goals in his ten appearances so far. He is also averaging 3.8 shots per game - 2.0 of which are on target - and he should have opportunities to strike here.

Son Heung-min 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Son Heung-min has started scoring following a slow start to the season and netted a hat-trick from the bench in the recent win over Leicester. He averages 3.19 shots on target per Premier League game this season, 1.53 of which are on target.

Rodrigo Bentancur 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Rodrigo Bentancur is emerging as a key player for Tottenham in the middle of the pitch, and that has seen a high tackle count throughout the season. He's seen at least two tackles in six of his nine Premier League games so far, with two or more coming in half of their Champions League contests.

Tottenham 13+ shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Only four teams are averaging a higher amount of shots per game in the Premier League than Tottenham (14.4) this season, while Manchester United sit 7th for shots conceded (14.4). Spurs come into this game on the back of a huge total of 21 shots against Everton last time out.

Bruno Fernandes 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Bruno Fernandes has registered a tackle in seven of his nine Premier League appearances so far this season, with the same applying in three of four Europa League games. Four of those have seen two or more tackles, with a total of five in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle - United's last game.

READ: Our match preview with best bets for Manchester United v Tottenham