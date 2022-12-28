Sporting Life
Cheat Sheet image

Premier League stats cheat sheet for Leeds v Manchester City

By Sporting Life
18:35 · MON December 26, 2022

We pick out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Wednesday's Premier League clash between Leeds v Manchester City.

  • Both Teams to Score
  • 8+ Man City Corners
  • 10+ Total Corners
  • Haaland to score in 90 mins

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Both Teams to Score

Only Fulham and Tottenham have been involved in more BTTS encounters than Leeds (nine games, 64%) in the Premier League this term but Manchester City (50%) are not as far behind as you may think.

Their post-World Cup defensive rustiness was laid bare against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, too.

8+ Manchester City corners

Manchester City have averaged 8.83 corners per game in all competitions across their last five fixtures and average 7.29 corners per league match this season.

They should rack them up against a Leeds team who allowed nine at Tottenham and 13 at Liverpool in two fixtures against ‘big six’ opponents which came shortly before the World Cup break.

10+ Total corners

An encouraging 57% of both Leeds and Manchester City’s league games have seen at least 10 corners this term.

For City five of their last six have done so; it would be no surprise were Pep Guardiola’s men to cover this line themselves.

Erling Haaland to score in 90 minutes

It didn't take Erling Haaland long to get back on the scoresheet following the World Cup break, and he will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing this Leeds team.

City's number nine has scored 18 in 13 Premier League appearances, averaging 1.01 xG/95, so he will get chances here, and given his clinicality, we can fully expect him to be on the scoresheet at Elland Road.

Joao Cancelo 1+ total shots

Joao Cancelo should be back in action for City here after missing the Carabao Cup game against Liverpool, and whenever he plays, he is good for a shot.

The Portuguese full-back is extremely attack-minded, and when playing left-back loves to cut inside to both create chances and take shots, shown by his average of 1.1 shots per game this term.

Rodri 2+ total shots

Holding midfielder Rodri may not seem an obvious choice in the shot markets, but the Spaniard has a tendency to let fly from distance against deep-lying opponents.

City's anchor is averaging 1.5 shots per game in the Premier League this season, so against an undermanned Leeds side who should afford him plenty of space, he can attempt to shots.

Rodri celebrates a goal against Leeds
ALSO READ: Our preview of Leeds v Manchester City with best bets

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS