Cheat Sheet image

Premier League stats cheat sheet for Fulham v Manchester United on Super Sunday

By Tom Carnduff
12:22 · SAT November 12, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the Super Sunday clash between Fulham v Manchester United.

  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Marcus Rashford 1+ Shots On Target
  • Joao Palhinha 3+ Tackles
  • Lisandro Martinez 2+ Tackles

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Over 2.5 goals

The Infogol model gives this game a 56% chance of seeing three or more goals scored.

This has happened in three of Manchester United's last five games, with it a winning selection in ten of Fulham's last 11.

Marcus Rashford 1+ Shots On Target

Rashford has been enjoying a great season, and will go into the World Cup in good form regardless of what happens here.

The forward netted in midweek, and has been averaging just shy of a shot on target per Premier League game.

Joao Palhinha 3+ Tackles

Joao Palhinha leads this Fulham squad in tackles by some distance. He is averaging 4.3 per league game.

That also gives him the highest average of any regular starter in the Premier League this season.

Lisandro Martinez 2+ Tackles

Lisandro Martinez has hit the two tackles marker in seven Premier League games this season.

The centre-back has also done it in four of his six Europa League outings.

Bruno Fernandes 3+ Total Shots

Bruno Fernandes is a regular when it comes to take shots, with a total of 11 coming across his last four Premier League games.

He also had a huge total of seven in the Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.

Fulham 12+ Total Shots

Fulham have been averaging 14.4 shots per home Premier League game this season.

For Manchester United, they've conceded 12.1 shots per away league contest.

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (12/11/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS