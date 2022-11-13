Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the Super Sunday clash between Fulham v Manchester United.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Infogol model gives this game a 56% chance of seeing three or more goals scored. This has happened in three of Manchester United's last five games, with it a winning selection in ten of Fulham's last 11.

Marcus Rashford 1+ Shots On Target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Rashford has been enjoying a great season, and will go into the World Cup in good form regardless of what happens here. The forward netted in midweek, and has been averaging just shy of a shot on target per Premier League game.

Joao Palhinha 3+ Tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Joao Palhinha leads this Fulham squad in tackles by some distance. He is averaging 4.3 per league game. That also gives him the highest average of any regular starter in the Premier League this season.

Lisandro Martinez 2+ Tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Lisandro Martinez has hit the two tackles marker in seven Premier League games this season. The centre-back has also done it in four of his six Europa League outings.

Bruno Fernandes 3+ Total Shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Bruno Fernandes is a regular when it comes to take shots, with a total of 11 coming across his last four Premier League games. He also had a huge total of seven in the Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.

Fulham 12+ Total Shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Fulham have been averaging 14.4 shots per home Premier League game this season. For Manchester United, they've conceded 12.1 shots per away league contest.