Premier League Saturday review: Manchester City beat Southampton 1-0; Brentford win thriller against Ipswich

But the pasting many had predicted for winless Southampton failed to materialise, with Haaland uncharacteristically missing from about a yard out at the far post.

The Norwegian struck after only five minutes when he was played in by Matheus Nunes, holding off Jan Bednarek before prodding the ball home.

Erling Haaland’s 11th goal of the season gave champions Manchester City a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton .

"Southampton deserve more points than they have, I have a lot of respect for them" 🗣️ Bernardo Silva praises Southampton after Man City's victory this afternoon 👏 pic.twitter.com/27sC8jtx3A

Ipswich blew a two-goal lead as Brentford won a thriller 4-3 at the Gtech Stadium.

Sam Szmodics curled Town in front after 28 minutes and moments later they were 2-0 up through George Hirst’s chip.

But Yoane Wissa marked his return from injury with a goal and Harry Clarke put through his own net to haul Brentford level before half-time.

In the second half Clarke brought down Keane Lewis-Potter to concede a penalty which was converted by Bryan Mbeumo.

Clarke’s nightmare afternoon, on his first Premier League start, ended prematurely when he was sent off for another foul on Lewis-Potter.

Liam Delap then equalised for 10-man Town but Mbeumo struck again in stoppage time to win it for the Bees.

Late drama at Brighton

Danny Welbeck took his tally for the season to six goals but Brighton were pegged back 2-2 by Wolves.

The 34-year-old striker pounced on a poor clearance from Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa just before half-time.

Evan Ferguson thought he had wrapped up the win for Brighton with five minutes remaining but Rayan Ait-Nouri pulled one back and Matheus Cunha snatched a point in stoppage time.

Ross Barkley climbed off the bench to fire Aston Villa into the lead against Bournemouth but another stoppage-time goal, from Brazilian striker Evanilson, secured a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

Everton earn crucial point

There was more late drama in the evening match as Everton snatched a 1-1 draw with Fulham.