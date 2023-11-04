Premier League sack race odds: Vincent Kompany backed to be next to go

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is now 8/1 from 11/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Kompany's Burnley suffered their ninth defeat of the Premier League season as they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at Turf Moor - a result that left them 19th in the table with just four points on their tally from a possible 33. It's a far cry from the side which took the Sky Bet Championship by storm, gaining 101 points on their way to the title and promotion to England's top-flight. They now possess the worst home record in the division with six defeats from six outings, four goals scored and 18 conceded.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Erik ten Hag - 5/4

Paul Heckingbottom - 7/4

Andoni Iraola - 9/2

Vincent Kompany - 8/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1 Odds correct at 1855 GMT (04/11/23)

Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

The result also meant that they became the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season.

6 - Burnley are the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season. Turfed. pic.twitter.com/8OziUTxPLF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2023

Pressure was slightly eased on Manchester United's Erik ten Hag as Bruno Fernandes' late strike earned them a 1-0 away win at Fulham, although the performance failed to inspire. Ten Hag remains favourite in the market amid doubts about his future at Old Trafford. Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has seen his odds slashed from 10/1 to 9/2 after the Cherries were thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad. Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United ended their wait for a win thanks to a controversial penalty in the tenth minute of added time for a 2-1 victory over Wolves - they remain bottom of the league though.