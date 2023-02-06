Southampton manager Nathan Jones is now the bookies favourite to be the next manager to be sacked after yet another defeat at the weekend.
After a whirlwind weekend in the Sack Race markets, which saw both Gary O'Neil and Jesse Marsch takeover favouritism on Saturday and Sunday respectively, Monday has brought about yet another new name at the head of the market.
Nathan Jones is now odds-on to be the next to go after his side lost 3-0 at Brentford last weekend, with that result the sixth defeat in seven league games.
It was perhaps his post-match press conference that has contributed the most to him being in hot water, as alongside the poor record, he took a dig at the club, fans and players.
"I've compromised in terms of certain principles because of one, personnel, but two, the way that people want to play and so on. I've compromised because of fans, and so on, a few little things but - no more."
"I've been very successful playing a fluent style, Luton were a real aggressive front-footed side. Statistically, there weren't many better than me around Europe in terms of aggression, clean sheets, defending the box, balls in the box, xG, all those sort of things."
"We were pound-for-pound the best because we were spending next to nothing and producing so much. And I've gone away from that."
"Maybe it's because of the Premier League or how things look - players, internationals and stuff like that. I've had to compromise certain things and I'm not going to do that again."
Those comments, plus the poor results, mean he is vulnerable.
Jesse Marsch is another manager under fire, priced at 3/1, while Gary O'Neil has drifted back out to 9/1 despite Bournemouth losing eight of their last nine league games.
