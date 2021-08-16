Premier League sack race odds: Mikel Arteta into odds on favourite

Mikel Arteta has been backed into odds on 4/6 to be the next manager to leave after Arsenal were well-beaten by Chelsea

The Spaniard has been under pressure for some time now, and after being backed into 7/2 after Arsenal's opening loss to Brentford, Arteta is now as short as 4/6 to be the first manager to be sacked. Arteta has missed his two key attacking players at the start of the new season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette absent after contracting coronavirus, and Arsenal were without £50 million defender Ben White for the same reason against Chelsea.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) 4/6 - Mikel Arteta

7/1 - Xisco Munoz

8/1 - Patrick Vieira

10/1 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

12/1 - Steve Bruce

16/1 - Bruno Lage Odds correct at 1845 BST (22/08/21)

Arsenal were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday in front of their own fans, failing to lay a glove on the Blues while allowing a host of good chances. The xG total finished ARS 0.69 - 3.18 CHE, showing just how second best the Gunners were. That performance and result followed a 2-0 reverse against Brentford in which Arsenal were outplayed, and a poor start to the season, following a campaign in which they missed out on European football altogether, has seen the pressure mount on Mikel Arteta. Next up for Arsenal, a trip to the Etihad to face champions Manchester City.

CLICK TO READ: Chelsea ease past Arsenal